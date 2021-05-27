Can anyone stop Maryland’s Jared Bernhardt? Opposing men’s lacrosse coaches say no one has done it yet

Johns Hopkins defensive coordinator Jamison Koesterer, whose unit limited Bernhardt to a season-low three points in a 12-10 loss in the Big Ten tournament final on May 8: “The plan was to keep [junior defenseman] Owen McManus on him as much as we could, but with a kid like Jared, you can’t keep that matchup the whole game. Everybody’s going to have to be ready to cover him because you’re going to slide to him and you’re going to have to switch because he runs off of picks really hard. So if you go into the game with the mindset that you’re going to keep one guy on him the whole time, I think you’re just setting yourself up for failure. We had everybody ready to play him, knowing that we all were going to have to do the job and have to help and support each other.”