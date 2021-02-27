Coach Peter Milliman earns first win at Johns Hopkins as Jays rout Michigan | MEN’S LACROSSE ROUNDUP

Hopkins trailed by two three times in the first 19 minutes and was down 4-2 when Joey Epstein scored during an extra-man opportunity with 11:05 to play in the second quarter. That started a 5-0 run that grew to an 11-1 surge that put the game away. Epstein’s EMO strike was the first of three straight he would score as he beat the shot clock with a flag down at the 7:43 mark and scored another from the wing less than a minute later to give the Blue Jays their first lead of the game at 5-4 with just under seven minutes left in the first half.