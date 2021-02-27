Coach Peter Milliman earns first win at Johns Hopkins as Jays rout Michigan | MEN’S LACROSSE ROUNDUP

Coach Peter Milliman got his first win for Johns Hopkins as the visiting Blue Jays used an 11-1 run that spanned both halves to fuel a 14-7 victory at Michigan in men’s lacrosse Saturday. The Blue Jays improved to 1-1, 1-1 Big Ten, while the Wolverines slipped to 0-2, 0-2.
Hopkins trailed by two three times in the first 19 minutes and was down 4-2 when Joey Epstein scored during an extra-man opportunity with 11:05 to play in the second quarter. That started a 5-0 run that grew to an 11-1 surge that put the game away. Epstein’s EMO strike was the first of three straight he would score as he beat the shot clock with a flag down at the 7:43 mark and scored another from the wing less than a minute later to give the Blue Jays their first lead of the game at 5-4 with just under seven minutes left in the first half.
Epstein finished with six goals and Connor DeSimone had two goals and four assist for Hopkins, which travels to No. 4 Maryland Saturday.
No. 12 Loyola Maryland 20, Utah 8: Evan James and Aidan Olmstead each had career-high days, scoring five goals apiece as the host Greyhounds (2-1) beat the Utes (1-3).
Olmstead added three assists to set a career-best with eight points, while James had one and also had a career-high six points.
The duo was two of four Greyhounds who had hat tricks in the game as Kevin Lindley and Riley Seay each tallied three. Peter Swindell had a multi-point game, too, as he posted a goal and two assists.
Defensively, Loyola limited the Utes to just 30 shots and no player scored more than one goal in the game. The Greyhounds had a 30-23 ground ball advantage with Matt Hughes’ five leading the way. Cam Wyers caused three turnovers and had two ground balls, and Ryan McNulty posted an assist and had four ground balls and a caused turnover.
Sam Shafer had seven saves in goal for the Greyhounds behind a defense that forced 15 Utah turnovers.
Loyola travels to Lehigh for a 1 p.m. league game.
No. 18 Richmond 11, Towson 10: The host Spiders (1-2) went on a 5-1 run in the fourth quarter and beat the Tigers (2-3). Richie Connell gave Richmond an 11-9 lead with 6:26 left in the game. Brody McLean scored with 2:05 left to bring Towson within a goal, but no closer.
Frostburg State 18, Walsh (Ohio) 3: Paul Ruppert (Severna Park) had five goals and an assist to lead the host Bobcats (1-0) past the Cavaliers (0-2) at the Spring Kick Off Event. Frostburg’s defense held Walsh scoreless in the first and third quarters. Jack Marks made five saves for the Bobcats.