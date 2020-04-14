Johns Hopkins parts ways with Dave Pietramala as men’s lacrosse coach

Dave Pietramala’s tenure as Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse coach has come to an end after two decades.
Johns Hopkins Director of Athletics Jennifer S. Baker made the announcement Tuesday morning that the Blue Jays and Pietramala have “mutually and responsibly agreed to part ways as Johns Hopkins looks to move the program in a different direction.”
Pietramala, an All-American defenseman for the Blue Jays in the early 1980′s, departs as the winningest coach in Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse history. He compiled a record of 207-93 with 18 NCAA Tournament appearances, seven trips to the final four (2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2015), four appearances in the national championship game (2003, 2005, 2007, 2008) and the two national championships. He also guided the Blue Jays to a pair of Big Ten Tournament titles (2015, 2018) since Johns Hopkins joined the Big Ten in 2015.
Baker said a national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.
“For two decades, Dave Pietramala guided our men’s lacrosse program and we are truly thankful for his tireless efforts and the leadership he provided to the young men who represented Johns Hopkins at the highest level on and off the field,” Baker said. “Very few great players have demonstrated the ability to become great coaches; Dave Pietramala has done that and his legacy as a player and coach is virtually unmatched in the world of college lacrosse. Our focus now is on the future and ensuring we identify the best person to lead our program and build on the tremendous history and tradition of Johns Hopkins lacrosse.”
In addition to the on-field success, Pietramala coached seven CoSIDA Academic All-Americans, 11 USILA Scholar All-Americans, 67 Academic All-Big Ten selections and seven Big Ten Distinguished Scholars. Johns Hopkins’ seven CoSIDA Academic All-Americans during Pietramala’s 20 seasons at Homewood are tied for the most in the nation among Division I men’s lacrosse programs during that time.