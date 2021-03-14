Maryland’s 4th-quarter surge subdues Rutgers in men’s lacrosse

Senior attackman Jared Bernhardt scored a career-high six goals and No. 3 Maryland wore down No. 4 Rutgers in the fourth period as the Terps defeated the Scarlet Knights, 19-12, at Maryland Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Berhardt’s career high had been five goals but he scored his sixth with 4 minutes and 42 seconds left in the game to put Maryland ahead, 19-11.
His last goal finished a seven-goal spurt in the fourth period as the Terps (4-0), inverting a lot behind the cage with their midfielders, outscored Rutgers 7-1 following a Maryland 11-10 lead at the end of the third period.
After Bernhardt’s last goal Rutgers coach Brian Brecht pulled his goalie to play defense in an attempt to rally, but it was too late for the Scarlet Knight (3-1), who wilted under Maryland’s offensive pressure.
While Bernhardt got most of the notoriety, the Terps had several other unsung heroes, particularly senior faceoff specialist Justin Shockey.
He won 6 of 11 faceoffs in the fourth period, four to open the quarter. That not only allowed Maryland to control the ball but rest its defensive midfielders.
Rutgers didn’t take its first shot of the fourth period until there was 7:05 left. By then, the Terps had a 17-11 lead and their defense was well rested.
“He was huge,” said Bernhardt of Shockey, who won 18 of 35 faceoffs for the game. “He was able to get us some possessions and that allowed our defense to rest. Even when things are not going his way he keeps going back to the X. He is good for us because he knows our defense and offense are relentless, and so is he.”
Maryland also outplayed Rutgers in the midfield in the fourth period, especially junior Kyle Long and senior Anthony DeMaio. Long finished with three goals and an assist and DeMaio had one goal and assist, but one of Long’s goals came in the closing seconds of the third quarter, and another came midway in the fourth. Both helped changed the momentum of the game. DeMaio beat Rutgers midfielder Brennan Kamish for a goal which put the Terps ahead, 15-11, with 11:33 remaining.
“You guys don’t see it every day, but I do,” said Bernhardt. “I see how hard these guys are working every day and it’s nice to see it on the field.”
The game appeared that it might do down to the last shot. It was fast paced, and Rutgers got outstanding offense from attackman Adam Charalambides (four goals) and Kieran Mullins (three goals).
But Bernhardt was spectacular, at one time turning defenseman Jaryd Jean-Felix in a circle two times before scoring from the left of the goal early in the fourth period. It was highlight material.
“I am biased, but I think he is the best player in the country,” said Terps coach John Tillman. “He does everything well whether it’s dodging off ball, ground balls, finishing, feeding. Right now, he seems to be getting double-teamed, and if you don’t he is going to get to good spots.
“If you do double-team he is selfless enough to find the right guy and keep it hot,” Tillman said.
Senior attackman Daniel Maltz scored the last goal, underhanded, with three second remaining to tie the game at 9 at the half.
Both offenses were overwhelming. The Scarlet Knights couldn’t contain Bernhardt, who had four goals in the first two period, and the Terps had trouble trying to match up with the Rutgers midfield, particularly David Sprock. Maryland also had problems with Mullins and Charalambides.
At one point the Terps had a 4-1 lead in the opening quarter, thanks largely to Bernhardt, whose third goal of the opening quarter pushed the Maryland advantage to 4-1 with 7:13 left in the period.
But the Scarlet Knights pulled within 4-3 at the end of the quarter, scoring two goals in the final six minutes, the last by Sprock on a low bouncer with 4:56 left.
Maryland was 1-for-3 on extra-man situations in the quarter.
Rutgers scored the first three goals to open the second period and went ahead, 6-5, for the first time in the game on an extra-man goal by Mullins with 9:11 remaining.
The teams exchanged leads in the remaining time and Rutgers scored two straight goals, the second by Charalambides on a low, hard bouncer with 28 seconds left, but Maltz tied the game 25 second later. The Scarlet Knights scored two extra-man goals in the second quarter.