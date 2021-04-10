High-scoring Loyola Maryland kept at bay by Army in men’s lacrosse, 12-7

With Lindley and Olmstead in virtual handcuffs, Loyola’s major weakness this season becomes exposed. In years past when the Greyhounds were serious national contenders, they always had midfielders who could help control the pace of the game. That’s not the case in 2021. Loyola doesn’t have offensive midfielders who can break down a defense out near the restraining box, or defensive middies who can contain top offensive middies. Army set the tone in the first period by taking a 5-2 lead at the end of the quarter and four of those goals were scored from midfielders, two by Danny Kielbasa.