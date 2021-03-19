From lacrosse to basketball and back again, Conner Delaney doing it all as two-sport star for Johns Hopkins

“We’ve had other athletes in our program do other sports in the spring, and I never thought, ‘Well, what if one of those guys gets hurt jumping?’” Loeffler said, noting that current guard Ethan Bartlett as a freshman won a Centennial Conference title in the triple jump with an outdoor and freshman school record mark of 14.31 meters in May 2019 and that former forward Daniel Vila as a sophomore won silver at the conference championships in the high jump (1.85 meters) in May 2017. “I don’t think it makes any sense. You can get hurt doing anything. I don’t worry about that. I think that’s so far out of my control that it’s not even worth really thinking about it.”