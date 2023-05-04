No. 7 Maryland men’s lacrosse upsets No. 4 Johns Hopkins, 14-9, to reach Big Ten Tournament title game

Maryland Terrapins midfielder Dante Trader (5) checks Johns Hopkins Blue Jays attackman Russell Melendez as he shoots to score on goalkeeper Brian Ruppel (19) during the first quarter of the 2023 Big Ten men's lacrosse semifinal at Homewood Field. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Order has been restored, as far as Maryland men’s lacrosse is concerned.

After a campaign that failed to yield a Big Ten regular-season crown for only the second time since 2015, the Terps will return to their sixth tournament final in eight years after defeating Johns Hopkins, 14-9, in a semifinal Thursday afternoon before an announced 3,438 at Homewood Field.

No. 7 Maryland (10-4), the No. 3 seed in the tournament, will have an opportunity to add to its collection of Big Ten tournament championships captured in 2016, 2017, 2021 and 2022 when it meets No. 4 seed Michigan, which upset No. 1 seed Penn State, 17-15, in an earlier semifinal. The Wolverines (8-6) defeated the Terps, 16-11, on April 1 in their regular-season meeting.

Maryland, which improved to 11-3 in tournament competition, avenged a 12-11 loss to the Blue Jays in the regular-season finale April 22. That result gave No. 4 Johns Hopkins a share of the regular-season title with the Nittany Lions and a No. 2 seed and a bye to the semifinals.

That outcome also put the Terps in the unfamiliar position of having to play in the quarterfinal round, which they had not done before. But they defeated No. 6 seed Rutgers, 14-11, on Saturday to earn a rematch with the Blue Jays.

Sophomore midfielder Zach Whittier amassed a career-high four points on two goals and two assists and junior attackman Owen Murphy, who played the 2020 season at Johns Hopkins, scored a game-best three goals. Freshman attackman Braden Erksa and senior midfielders Jack Brennan and Ryan Siracusa each scored twice to propel Maryland to its fourth victory in its past five games.

Maryland midfielder Dante Trader Jr. (5) checks Johns Hopkins attackman Russell Melendez as he shoots past goalkeeper Brian Ruppel (19) for a goal during the first quarter of a Big Ten Tournament semifinal at Homewood Field on Thursday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Freshman goalkeeper Brian Ruppel (Catonsville) made 11 saves for a defense that played without starting junior defenseman Ajax Zappitello (right arm/shoulder) and used graduate student long-stick midfielder John Geppert (right knee and ankle) on a limited basis. Freshman Will Schaller, a Bel Air native who started in Zappitello’s place, limited senior attackman Jacob Angelus, Johns Hopkins’ leader in assists and points, to a single assist.

Graduate student attackman Garrett Degnon, a Harwood native, paced Johns Hopkins (11-5) with four points on three goals and one assist. Freshman midfielder Matt Collison added one goal and two assists and junior attackman Russell Melendez (Archbishop Spalding) scored twice.

But the Blue Jays missed out on their fifth appearance in the Big Ten title game and must await their postseason fate when the bracket for the NCAA Tournament is unveiled Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

No. 4 seed Michigan 17, No. 1 seed Penn State 15: Trailing 10-8 at halftime, the Wolverines used an 8-1 run to open the third quarter and advanced to their first Big Ten Tournament final in school history.

Michigan’s explosive 9-5 performance in the second half was keyed by freshman goalkeeper Hunter Taylor, who made eight saves after replacing junior Shane Carr (five stops) at halftime, and a dominant showing by junior Justin Wietfeldt and graduate student Nick Rowlett, who combined to win 23 of 35 faceoffs and scoop up 21 of the team’s 37 ground balls.

“The third quarter was a defining quarter in that game,” coach Kevin Conry said. “We had six goals. That spurred our comeback, got us comfortable. Hunter made a few saves, and then we just went from there. We didn’t waver, and that was the biggest thing for us.”

Junior attackman Michael Boehm led the way offensively for the Wolverines with three goals and three assists, and senior attackman Josh Zawada chipped in three goals and two assists.

Junior midfielder Jake Morin led the Nittany Lions with three goals and two assists, but Penn State (9-4) became the first No. 1 seed to fall short of the Big Ten Tournament title game.

This story will be updated.

Big Ten Tournament championship

No. 3 seed Maryland vs. No. 4 seed Michigan

At Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field

Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network