Men's lacrosse roundup (May 8): UMBC beats Marist in NCAA play-in game, will face Penn State

UMBC used a 7-0 run to beat host Marist, 14-8, in an NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse tournament play-in game Wednesday night in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

The Retrievers advance to the round of 16, where they will face No. 1 seed Penn State at noon Sunday in State College, Pa.

Severna Park graduates and sophomores Steven Zichelli and Trevor Patschorke led UMBC with three goals and one assist apiece. Sophomore goalkeeper Tommy Lingner entered the game nine seconds into the second quarter and saved nine of 11 Red Fox shots on goal.

The tournament win is UMBC’s first since a 13-9 victory over Maryland in 2007.

Salisbury 19, SUNY-Maritime (N.Y.) 4: Josh Melton had three goals and five assists and Corey Gwin had four goals and an assist to lead the host Sea Gulls (20-1) past the Privateers (15-4) in an NCAA Division III second-round game.

Brandon Warren (Calvert Hall) made six saves for Salisbury, which has 12 DIII crowns, but fell, 8-6, to Wesleyan (Conn.) in last year’s championship game. The Sea Gulls advance to face Lynchburg, a 15-5 winner over Transylvania, in Saturday’s third round.

Stevenson 12, Franklin & Marshall 9: The visiting Mustangs (13-7) trailed 7-4 late in the third quarter before going on a 7-0 run that spanned two quarters to beat the Diplomats (12-6) in an NCAA Division III second-round game.

JT Thelen (four goals, two assists) and Ethan Christensen (four goals) led Stevenson’s offense. Thelen scored three of his four goals in the first half and Christensen scored all of his in the fourth quarter. Stevenson will face Tufts in Saturday’s third round.