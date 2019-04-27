College men's lacrosse roundup (April 27): No. 13 Towson wins 11-9 over Drexel, secures second seed in CAA championships

Jack McNallen had the tying and insurance goals and Jake McLean scored the go-ahead goal as No. 13 Towson used a second-half surge to win 11-9 over host Drexel in men’s lacrosse Saturday.

The victory secured a share of the Colonial Athletic Association title and the number two seed in the league playoffs for the Tigers (9-4, 4-1), who will face No. 20 Delaware in the CAA semifinals Thursday at Amherst, Mass. The Dragons fell to 6-7, 3-2.

The game featured six ties and Towson scored the last three goals to win. Tyler Canto made 17 saves for Towson and Jimmeh Koita won 17 of 24 faceoffs for Drexel.

UMBC 11, Hartford 9: Trevor Patschorke (Severna Park) scored a career-high five goals to lead the visiting Retrievers (4-8, 2-4) past the Hawks (4-11, 2-4) and secured the fourth seed in the America East championships. UMBC will travel to top-seed and host Stony Brook (9-5, 5-1) 7 p.m. on Thursday.

"I'm so proud of this group's ability to travel well and get a tough road win against a very talented Hartford team," said UMBC coach Ryan Moran. "We are excited to have earned the right to spend another week together in preparation for the America East Tournament."

Mount St. Mary’s 7, St. Joseph’s 6: Dylan Furnback made a career-high 20 saves and the host Mount (9-6, 5-1) beat the Hawks (7-7, 3-3) and claimed the Northeast Conference title. Mount St. Mary’s has won the title twice in program history. Luke Frankeny scored for a 7-5 Mount lead with 14:32 left in the game. St. Joseph’s cut the lead to one with 9:08 remaining.

Salisbury 27, Southern Virginia 9: The host Sea Gulls (17-1) went on a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter and beat the Knights (5-13) in a Capital Athletic Conference quarterfinal. Salisbury will host Christopher Newport in Wednesday’s semifinal. Sea Gulls’ Corey Gwin and Cross Ferrara had a game-high five goals apiece.

Frostburg State 12, St. Mary’s 10: The visiting Bobcats (10-7, 2-4) used a 5-0 run in the second half and held off a late rally by the Seahawks (10-8, 3-3) in a CAC quarterfinal. St. Mary’s went on a 4-0 run late in the fourth quarter to draw within, 11-10, but a Seahawks’ penalty led to an insurance goal by Frostburg’s Paul Ruppert as time expired.

Nation

No. 1 Penn State 14, Rutgers 13: The host Nittany Lions (12-1, 5-0) scored the last two goals to beat the Scarlet Knights (7-7, 2-3) and claim the regular-season Big Ten title. Dylan Foulds had the tying goal with 5:44 left and Jack Kelly scored the game-winner with 40 seconds left. Penn State will be the number one seed in the league tournament.

No. 11 Notre Dame 12, No. 3 Duke 10: Bryan Costabile (Mount Saint Joseph) scored a game-high five goalsa to lead the Fighting Irish (8-5) past the Blue Devils (11-4) in an Atlantic Coast Conference semifinal at North Carolina. Duke closed within, 11-10, with less than three minutes to go before Costabile scored on a man-up situation with 54 seconds left. Notre Dame will face No. 7 Virginia in the ACC championship next Saturday.

No. 4 Penn 12, Vermont 10: Sam Handley had four goals and the Quakers (9-3) recorded their ninth straight win at Wilton, Conn. The Catamounts fell to 7-6. Penn will face Brown Friday at 6 p.m. in the Ivy League semifinals.

No. 7 Virginia 14, North Carolina 13: Ian Laviano scored his fourth goal and the game-winner with 1:30 left to lift the Cavaliers (12-3) over the host Tar Heels (8-7) in an Atlantic Coast Conference semifinal. Ryan Conrad (Loyola Blakefield) had a hat trick for Virginia, which will be making its second-straight appearance in the league final.

No. 9 Cornell 14, Princeton 13: Clarke Petterson (4 goals, 3 assists) scored the game-winner with four seconds left in the game to lift the host Big Red (10-4, 4-2 Ivy League) over the Tigers (7-7, 2-4). Cornell went on a 5-2 run in the fourth quarter to win. The game was tied six times.

No. 12 High Point 15, Richmond 14: Asher Nolting (4 goals, 3 assists) scored the game-winner with six seconds left in the game to lift the host Panthers (12-2, 6-1 Southern Conference) over the Spiders (8-6, 5-2). The victory secured a share of the league title and the top seed in the upcoming Southern Conference championship.