Men's college lacrosse roundup (April 20): Wisnauskas and Bernhardt deliver and No. 2 Maryland tops No. 9 Ohio State, 10-9 in overtime

No. 2 Maryland men’s lacrosse saw their early lead crumble in the second half to No. 9 Ohio State, but Logan Wisnauskas (Boys’ Latin) and Jared Bernhardt stepped up to deliver a 10-9 victory in overtime Saturday.

The win was the third straight for the visiting Terps, who improved to 11-2, 3-1 Big Ten and the Buckeyes fell to 7-3, 1-3. Wisnauskas scored the tying goal with 23 seconds left in regulation and Bernhardt had the game-winner with 3:29 left in overtime.

Wisnauskas scored the first two goals of the game and Maryland built a 6-2 lead in the first half. Ohio State responded by scoring the first three goals of the second half and used another 3-0 run to take a 9-8 lead with 3:40 left in the game.

No. 8 Loyola Maryland 13, No. 17 Army West Point 9: Pat Spencer (Boy’s Latin) scored four goals and the Greyhounds (10-3, 6-1 Patriot League) outscored the host Black Knights (9-4, 5-3), 9-3, in the second half to win. Army opened with a 3-0 run, but Loyola used a 4-0 run in the third quarter to wrest control. Greyhounds’ Jacob Stover (McDonogh) made 12 saves and A.J. Barretto (St. Paul’s) had 10 saves for Army.

UMass-Lowell 13, UMBC 12, OT: Ryan Frawley had a career-high six goals and Trevor Patschorke (Severna Park) had a hat trick and scored the tying goal with two seconds left in regulation, but the host Retrievers (3-8, -4 America East) fell to the River Hawks (5-8, 2-3). Each team had a possession in overtime, but UMass-Lowell’s Isaac Bot scored his sixth goal and the game-winner with 57 seconds left in overtime. The game featured nine ties.

Hobart 11, Mount St. Mary’s 8: The visiting Mount (8-6, 4-1 Northeast) couldn’t overcome a two-goal deficit in the first half and fell to the Statesmen (10-3, 4-1). The loss ended a five-game winning streak. Dylan Furnback made 12 saves for Mount St. Mary’s.

Salisbury 26, Southern Virginia 9: Cross Ferrara had six goals and Josh Melton had five goals to lead the host Sea Gulls (15-1, 4-1 Capital Athletic Conference) in a rout over the Knights (5-12, 0-6). Salisbury came back after suffering its first loss this season, 11-9, to York on Wednesday. T.J. Ellis made seven saves in his first win for Salisbury.

St. Mary's 13, Frostburg State 5: The Seahawks (10-6, 3-2 CAC) blew past the Bobcats (8-7, 1-4 CAC) to secure home field-advantage in the first round of the CAC Tournament next Saturday.

Nation

No. 3 Duke 10, Marquette 9, OT: In a game that had seven ties, the visiting Blue Devils (11-3) scored the last two goals to beat the Golden Eagles (6-7). C.J. Carpenter had the tying goal with 7:23 left in regulation and Brad Smith scored the game-winner with 32 seconds left in overtime. John Wagner had a game-high five goals for Marquette.

No. 5 Penn 22, Dartmouth 6: The host Quakers (8-3, 6-0) finished a perfect league record to become Ivy League champions outright for the first time since 1984. The Big Green fell to 2-10, 0-5. Adam Goldner had five goals and tied Penn’s school record of 44 goals in a season.

No. 6 Virginia 22, Marist 6: Dox Aitken and Jack Peele each scored four goals to lead the host Cavaliers (11-3) past the Red Foxes (7-6). Virginia outscored Marist, 8-1, in the second half. Virginia will face No. 7 Syracuse or North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference semifinals on Saturday.

No. 10 Cornell 12, Brown 9: The visiting Big Red (9-4, 3-2 Ivy League) used a strong first half to carry them past the Bears (5-8, 2-3). Cornell led 7-2 at the half. John Piatelli had three goals and an assist for Cornell.

No. 11 High Point 16, Bellarmine 15: Hunter Vines scored the eventual game-winner for a 16-13 lead with 5:25 left in the game and the Panthers (11-2, 5-1 Southern Conference) held off a late rally by the host Knights (3-9, 3-3) to win. Koby Russell (Boys’ Latin), Asher Nolting, Chris Young and Sean Coughlin each had a hat trick for High Point.

No. 12 Notre Dame 12, North Carolina 10: Bryan Costabile (Mount Saint Joseph) started a 5-0 run that spanned both halves to put the host Fighting Irish (7-5, 2-2 ACC) ahead for good. Brendan Gleason had a game-high five goals for Notre Dame. Timmy Kelly (Calvert Hall) led the Tar Heels (7-6, 1-3) with three goals.