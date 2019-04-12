Men's lacrosse roundup (April 13): Salisbury rallies, edges Washington College in annual 'War on Shore' in double overtime

Zach Pompea and Tyler Snyder (Mount Saint Joseph) combined efforts on the tying and game-winning goals as visiting Salisbury beat Washington College, 15-14, in double overtime at the War on the Shore in men’s lacrosse Saturday.

Snyder fed Pompea to tie the game with three seconds left in regulation and again assisted Pompea on the deciding goal with 1:59 left in the second overtime. Pompea finished with four goals and three assists and Snyder had a goal and three assists. Josh Melton had a hat trick.

The Sea Gulls stayed perfect at 14-0 and the Shoremen fell to 6-7. Brandon Warren (Calvert Hall) had 11 saves in the win. Cooper Sloan had a game-high five goals for Washington College.

Salisbury trailed 12-6 to start the fourth quarter and went on an 8-2 run to extend the game.

Boston U. 18, No. 2 Loyola Maryland 11: The host Terriers (9-4, 4-2 Patriot League) used a second-half rally to upset the Greyhounds (9-3, 5-1). Boston went on a 5-0 run in the third quarter and outscored Loyola, 4-2, in the fourth quarter to win. Kevin Lindley had four goals for Loyola.

The Terriers were led by Timmy Ley and James Burr with five goals each. The win was a first in program history over a top five team.

Mount St. Mary’s 12, Wagner 8: Brendan Doyle (Loyola Blakefield) had a goal and four assists as the visiting Mount (8-5, 4-0) claimed a playoff berth in the Northeast Conference playoffs, a first since 2015, with the victory. The win marked the fifth straight for Mount St. Mary’s. The Seahawks fell to 2-10, 0-4.

Albany 9, UMBC 7: The host Great Danes (5-6, 4-1 America East) won 13 of 19 faceoffs and beat the Retrievers (3-7, 1-3). Taylor Bohanan (St. Mary’s) scored twice for UMBC. Albany led 6-1 in the first quarter.

Others

No. 19 Massachusetts 14, No. 11 Towson 10

No. 20 Army West Point 9, Navy 8, OT

Christopher Newport 13, Frostburg State 8

Hood 24, Alvernia 7

Muhlenberg 11, McDaniel 5

St. Mary’s 12, Mary Washington 10

Susquehanna 17, Goucher 8

NATION

No. 1 Penn State at Michigan, 12: Mac O’Keefe had four goals and an assist to lead the visiting Nittany Lions (10-1, 3-0 Big Ten) past the Wolverines (3-8, 0-3). O’Keefe became the school’s all-time career-goal scorer with 131 and Penn State’s league record is a new school standard.

No. 7 Duke 12, No. 4 Virginia 7: The host Blue Devils (10-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) went on a 7-2 run in the second half to upset the Cavaliers (9-3, 3-1). Joe Robertson had three goals and an assist for Duke. Matt Moore had four goals for Virginia. The Blue Devils scored six straight and held the Cavaliers scoreless for over 20 minutes.

No. 5 Yale 17, Brown 12: Matt Gaudet had five goals to lead the host Bulldogs (8-2, 4-1) past the Bears (4-7, 2-2). The victory extended Yale’s playoff berth streak to 10 years or for as long as the Ivy League has had playoffs.

No. 6 Penn 26, Harvard 13: The visiting Quakers (7-3, 5-0) claimed the Ivy League title for the first time since 1988 and extended their winning streak to seven games. Adam Goldner and Sam Handley each finished with six goals. The Crimson fell to 5-6, 1-3.

No. 9 Syracuse 12, No. 18 North Carolina 9: Nate Solomon had a hat trick and the visiting Orange (8-3, 2-2 ACC) scored 10 of the last 12 goals to win. Justin Anderson, William Perry and Nicky Solomon, Nate’s brother, each scored twice for the Tar Heels (7-5, 1-2). Syracuse is tied with No. 7 Duke for second seed in the league playoffs.

No. 13 High Point 17, Mercer 16: Asher Nolting scored five goals and Dalton Sulver had four goals to lead the visiting Panthers (10-2, 4-1 Southern Conference) past the Bears (1-10, 1-4). High Point led 17-13 with less than three minutes left to play and withstood a 3-0 rally.