Men's lacrosse roundup (April 6): No. 3 Maryland gets back on track with 16-12 victory over Michigan

Jared Bernhardt and Logan Wisnauskas (Boys’ Latin) each scored five goals to help No. 3 Maryland bounce back from last Sunday’s loss and beat Michigan, 16-12, in men’s lacrosse Saturday. The Terps had lost, 13-10, to No. 1 Penn State six days earlier.

Maryland improved to 9-2, 1-1 Big Ten and the Wolverines fell to 3-7, 0-2.

The Terps trailed 3-2 late in the first quarter before going on a 3-0 run that stretched into the second quarter, to take back the lead for good — 5-3 with 12:18 left in the first half. Louis Dubick scored both of his goals during the Maryland run.

Alex Buckanavage led Michigan with a hat trick. Danny Dolan made 13 saves in the win for Maryland, which travels to No. 18 Rutgers next Sunday at 7 p.m.

No. 12 Towson 14, Fairfield 7: Brendan Sunday and Luke Fromert each had four goals and an assist to lead the visiting Tigers (7-3, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) past the Stags (5-6, 0-2). Towson ended a 10-minute scoring drought in the first quarter with a 5-0 run. Tyler Canto made 15 saves in his sixth win of the season for the Tigers.

UMBC 13, Binghamton 6: Tommy Lingner had a season-best 13 saves and the host Retrievers (3-6, 1-2 America East) beat the Bearcats (0-9, 0-3). UMBC opened with a 6-0 run and were never threatened. Ryan Frawley had a hat trick for the Retrievers.

Mount St. Mary’s 16, Utah 15: Freshman Jared McMahon scored the game-winner with a 1:40 left to lift the visiting Mount (7-5) over the Utes (4-8). Brendan McCarthy (four goals, four assists) and Chris DiPretoro (five goals) led Mount St. Mary’s offense.

Navy 16, Colgate 11: Greyson Torain (five goals, two assists) and Ryan Wade (four goals, one assist) sparked a 7-0 fourth-quarter run to lead the Mids (5-5, 3-3 Patriot League) past the host Raiders (3-7, 1-4). Torain had three goals and Wade had two goals during the run. Navy’s defense held Colgate scoreless over the final 18:46.

Salisbury 21, Frostburg State 6: The visiting Sea Gulls (12-0, 2-0 Capital Athletic Conference) scored eight goals in the first quarter and routed the Bobcats (7-4, 0-1). Corey Gwin and Cross Ferrara had four goals apiece for Salisbury.

Other results

No. 2 Loyola Maryland 15, No. 15 Lehigh 9

Johns Hopkins 15, No. 18 Rutgers 13

Scranton 23, Goucher 6

Ursinus 16, McDaniel 7

Widener 15, Hood 8

York 19, St. Mary’s 9

Lycoming at Stevenson

NATION

No. 4 Virginia 11, No. 19 North Carolina 10: Dox Aitken scored the game-winner with a 1:34 left to play to lift the host Cavaliers (9-2, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) over the Tar Heels (7-4, 1-1). North Carolina’s Timmy Kelly (Calvert Hall) scored the tying goal with 6:35 left to play. The game featured five ties and Virginia extended its winning streak to eight games.

No. 5 Yale 20, Dartmouth 8: Jackson Morrill (McDonogh) had four goals and an assist to lead the host Bulldogs (7-2, 3-1 Ivy League) past the Big Green (2-7, 0-3). Twenty goals and 82 shots are both season highs for Yale. Dartmouth was held scoreless for 23 minutes.

No. 6 Penn 16, Brown 9: Adam Goldner had six goals to lead the visiting Quakers (6-3, 4-0 Ivy) past the Bears (4-6,2-1). The victory was the sixth straight for Penn, which travels to Harvard Saturday at 1 p.m.

No. 8 Duke 14, No. 7 Notre Dame 8: Joe Robertson, Brad Smith and Sean Lowrie each had a hat trick to lead the host Blue Devils (9-3, 1-2 ACC) past the Fighting Irish (5-4, 1-2). Duke used a 6-2 run in the second quarter to take charge. Connor Morin had four goals for Notre Dame.

No. 10 Cornell 19, Harvard 11: Jeff Teat (5 goals, 3 assists) and Clarke Petterson (5 goals, 2 assists) led the way for the visiting Big Red (7-3, 2-2 Ivy). The Crimson fell to 5-5, 1-2. Petterson scored his 100th career goal.