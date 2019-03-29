College lacrosse roundup (March 30): Loyola Maryland men rout Colgate for third straight victory

Kevin Lindley and Pat Spencer became the first pair of NCAA Division I teammates to log 10 points in the same game this decade on Saturday as they combined for 10 goals and 10 assists while No. 6 Loyola Maryland beat visiting Colgate, 21-7, in Patriot League men’s lacrosse.

Lindley matched his career-high with eight goals, finishing one goal off the school record of nine set in 1986 by John Carroll; Spencer (Boys’ Latin) scored twice and was an assist away from his own school-best with eight in the victory.

Dan Wigley and Chase Scanlan each had four-point days with three goals and an assist each. Wigley’s three goals were the first three of his career for the sophomore midfielder. Aidan Olmstead and John Duffy each scored two goals as 11 Greyhounds (7-2 overall, 4-0 Patriot League) scored points.

The duo’s matching 10-point games mark the first time teammates have both scored 10 or more points since the NCAA started tracking points in a game in 2010.

Jacob Stover (McDonogh) made 13 saved in just over 50 minutes for the Greyhounds.

No. 16 Johns Hopkins 14, Michigan 8: The visiting Blue Jays used a 10-0 run in the second and third quarters and held host Michigan scoreless for a stretch of 31:50 from the first to the fourth quarters. Johns Hopkins improves to 5-4 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten, while the Wolverines slip to 3-6 overall and 0-1.

UMBC 19, LAFAYETTE 8: Senior midfielderJosh Jordan and junior attackman Ryan Frawley scored career-topping five goals apiece as UMBC tallied a decade-best 19 goals at UMBC Stadium.

Freshman faceoff specialist Brandon Galloway (Kent Island) won 20 of 23 faceoffs and collected 16 ground balls to help the hosts dominate.Galloway and classmates Taylor Bohanan (St. Mary’s) and Colin Hoff all scored their first career goals as the Retrievers (2-6) snapped a four-game slide.The 19 goals scored was the most for a Retriever squad since they netted 20 goals versus Vermont in 2007.

HOLY CROSS 12, NAVY 9: Senior co-captain Ryan Wade paced Navy (4-5, 2-3 Patriot League) with four points to become the second Navy player this season to reach 100 career points, the Mids fell to the Crusaders (4-5, 1-3 PL) .

Despite five ties in the game, Navy’s lone lead came when Wade found attackman Christian Daniel on the crease to beat the shot clock on the Mids’ first possession of the game to take a 1-0 lead. That assist by Wade not only extended his point-scoring streak to 33 consecutive games, it also marked his 100th collegiate point. He is the 35th player in school history to reach 100 points.

Navy was plagued by turnovers throughout the game, finishing with 22, while penalties cost the Mids four goals. Navy was flagged six times in the game and the Crusaders became the first team to score four extra-man goals against the Mids since 2013 when Lafayette scored four goals on six opportunities.

Seven players contributed goal for the Mids, including Daniel and fellow starting attackman Nick Cole, who led Navy with two apiece. Long pole Jeff Durden and co-captain Greyson Torain both had a goal and dealt out an assist.

MOUNT ST. MARY’S 14, SACRED HEART 10: The Mount (6-5, 3-0 NEC) scored four of the final six goals to stay unbeaten in conference play.

Brenden McCarthy, Luke Frankeny, Chris DiPretoro and Brendan Doyle all had had tricks and Dylan Furnback made 17 saves to lead Mount St. Mary’s.

SALISBURY, 15, MARY WASHINGTON 3: The top-ranked Sea Gulls opened Capital Athletic Conference play with a rout.Senior midfielder Zach Pompea produced the 100th point of his career with a team-best four-goal performance.

Tyler Snyder, who finished his day with two goals and two assists, got the Sea Gulls (11-0, 1-0 CAC) on the board less than three minutes into the contest, notching one of Salisbury's four man-up goals.

Washington College 18, McDaniel 6: Cody Pascale led the Shoremen with four goals, a career high four assists and a career high eight points.

Hood 13, Arcadia 12: Bentley LeBarron scored off an assist from Zak Kooser just 49 seconds into overtime to cap a come-from-behind win.

Nation

No. 13 Penn 13, No. 2 Yale12, 3OTs: The the Quakers (5-3, 3-0 Ivy) earned their fifth consecutive win despite being outshot 66-47. Sam Handley's goal at 3:02 of the third extra session was the difference for Penn, which got 22 saves from goalie Reed Junkin.

The loss spoiled a three-goal, five-point effort by Yale freshman Matt Brandau (Loyola Blakefield).

North Carolina 10, No. 5 Duke 8: Freshman goaltender Caton Johnson made 21 saves and the Tar Heels held fifth-ranked Duke scoreless in the fourth quarter.

No. 12 Notre Dame 13, No. 8 Syracuse 10: The Irish (5-3, 1-1 ACC) dominated Syracuse (5-3, 1-2 ACC) in the first half, building an eight-goal advantage over the first 30 minutes. The Irish have now defeated three top 10 opponents this season.

Junior Bryan Costabile carried the Irish offense, scoring five goals, which matched his career high, to lead the attack. Senior Brendan Gleason also had a hat trick with three goals and an assist, while sophomore Wheaton Jackoboice added two goals and two assists in the winning effort.

The Irish defense caused 10 turnovers with senior Hugh Crance and freshman Jose Boyer each recording two to pace the unit. Junior Jack Kielty managed to scoop a career-high seven ground balls.