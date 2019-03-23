Live men's lacrosse roundup (March 23): Pat Spencer leads No. 6 Loyola past Bucknell, 12-7

Pat Spencer (Boys’ Latin) scored a game-high five goals and added three assists as No. 6 Loyola Maryland won, 12-7, over host Bucknell on Saturday in men’s lacrosse. The Greyhounds improved to 6-2, 3-0 in the Patriot League and the Bison fell to 2-7, 1-3.

Jacob Stover (McDonogh) made 15 saves, Chase Scanlan had four goals and Bailey Savio went 17-for-23 on faceoffs to key the win for Loyola. Spencer has 322 career points, moving him into 10th in the NCAA Division I record books. The Greyhounds opened with a 6-0 run and were never threatened.

No. 4 Maryland 16, No. 19 North Carolina 9: The host Terps (8-1) used a 7-1 run in the second quarter to pull away from the Tar Heels (6-3). Maryland’s Logan Wisnauskas (Boys’ Latin) and Anthony Maio and North Carolina’s Timmy Kelly (Calvert Hall) all scored three goals. Danny Dolan made 12 saves for the Terps.

No. 9 Virginia 16, No. 16 Johns Hopkins 11: Ryan Conrad (Loyola Blakefield) scored the go-ahead goal, 9-8, with 7:26 left in the third quarter and the visiting Cavaliers (6-2) took the lead for good over the Blue Jays (4-4). Joey Epstein had a game-high five goals for Hopkins. The game featured seven ties.

Stony Brook 14, UMBC 7: The visiting Retrievers (1-6, 0-2 America East) lost their fourth straight, falling to the Seawolves (4-4, 1-1). Stony Brook took a 7-0 lead before UMBC answered with a 3-0 run. Brett McIntyre had three goals on four shots for UMBC.

Mount St. Mary’s 14. Robert Morris 11: The visiting Mount (5-5, 2-0 Northeast Conference) erased a three-goal deficit in the fourth quarter to topple the Colonials (1-7, 0-2). Mount St. Mary’s was led by Chris DiPretoro with a hat trick. Brendan Doyle (Loyola Blakefield), Jared McMahon, Joe Bethke and Luke Frankeny each had two goals for the Mount.

NATION MEN

No. 1 Penn State 15, Cleveland State 1: Mac O’Keefe had five goals and an assist and Nick Spillane had three goals and three assists to lead the visiting Nittany Lions (7-1) past the Vikings (4-6). Penn State led 6-2 in the first quarter. The Nittany Lions will travel to No. 4 Maryland next Sunday at 7 p.m.

No. 3 Yale 15, Princeton 10: Matt Brandau (Boys’ Latin) had six goals and two assists in a come-from-behind win for the visiting Bulldogs (5-1, 2-0 Ivy League). The victory was the fifth straight. The Tigers fell to 2-5, 0-2. Princeton led 5-3 in the first half. Jack Starr had a career-high 16 saves for Yale.

No. 17 Penn 16, No. 5 Cornell 15: Adam Goldner scored his fourth goal and the game-winner with 17 seconds left to play, assisted by Alex Roesner (Loyola Blakefield) as the visiting Quakers (4-3, 2-0 Ivy League) upset the Big Red (5-4, 0-2). The game featured three times. Roesner had three assists.

No. 7 Ohio State 11, No. 11 Notre Dame 10, OT: Colby Smith scored the game-winner 52 seconds into the overtime to lift the visiting Buckeyes (7-0) over the Fighting Irish (4-3). The win was the first over Notre Dame by Ohio State since 2004. The Fighting Irish scored twice over the final 1:10 to force overtime.

Jacksonville 12, No. 10 High Point 10: Jack Dolan had a game-high four goals and a second-half rally carried the host Dolphins (3-6, 2-0 Southern Conference) past the Panthers (7-2, 1-1). The loss ended a three-game winning streak.

Marquette 9, No. 14 Georgetown 8: The Golden Eagles (5-3, 1-0 Big East) built a 9-2 lead with 11:30 left in the third quarter and withstood a 6-0 run by the Hoyas (7-2, 0-1) to win. Marquette’s defense held Georgetown scoreless over the final 4:19.

No. 18 Army West Point 13, Colgate 8: AJ Barretto (St. Paul’s) made eight saves to lead the host Black Knights (7-2, 3-1 Patriot League) past the Raiders (3-5, 1-2). 10 of the Black Knights' 13 goals were assisted to give Army 23 points.

No. 20 Massachusetts 14, Brown 7: Chris Connolly had three goals and three assists in the fifth-straight win by the visiting Minutemen (6-3). The Bears fell to 3-4.