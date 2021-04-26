No. 4 North Carolina beats No. 2 Notre Dame, 12-10, in men’s lacrosse; Rutgers survives, 13-12

Behind balanced scoring and stout defense, the No. 4 North Carolina men’s lacrosse team earned a 12-10 win over No. 2 Notre Dame on Sunday at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.
The Tar Heels are 10-2 overall and 3-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play with the most overall wins and most ACC wins for the program since 2016.
Senior Chris Gray and junior Henry Schertzinger each finished with two goals and an assist for a team-high three points for Carolina. The Tar Heels also got two-goal games from seniors William Perry and Justin Anderson and two assists from senior Alex Trippi.
The Fighting Irish (6-3, 2-3) equaled their lowest scoring output of the season as three players — Pat Kavanagh, Will Yorke and Wheaton Jackoboic — finished with two goals each.
No. 8 Rutgers 13, Michigan 12: Connor Kirst led the way with five goals and one assist for a team-best six points and his brother Colin excelled in goal, tying his career high with 19 saves as the visiting Scarlet Knights (8-2, 8-2 Big Ten) closed the regular season with a win over the Wolverines (2-8, 2-8).
Michigan held a 49-37 advantage in shots and 39-29 lead in ground balls. Rutgers overcame that with Kirst’s play in goal and seven caused turnovers from the team, led by three from Jaryd Jean-Felix.
Connor Kirst’s fifth goal of the day with 5:37 to play broke a 12-12 tie. Colin Kirst made six saves in the final quarter.
The Scarlet Knights have clinched the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten tournament.
No. 15 Richmond 21, Mercer 8: The visiting Spiders (6-4, 5-0) locked up the top seed in the Southern Conference tournament and claimed at least a share of the regular-season title with a win against the Bears (5-7, 2-3).
Richmond has outscored opponents 92-36 in league play this season and improved to 35-5 all time in SoCon play.
Senior attackman Ryan Lanchbury tied his career high with 12 points in the victory. The 12 points tie SoCon single-game record. Lanchbury scored five goals and had seven assists, having a hand in seven of the first eight goals for the Spiders.