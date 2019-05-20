Meet the 2019 NCAA men's lacrosse final four: Players to watch, key stats and more

The NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse final four is set, and with the exception of No. 5 seed Yale, championship weekend is all chalk.

No. 1 seed Penn State will face the Bulldogs (noon, ESPN2), while No. 2 seed Duke takes on No. 3 seed Virginia (2:30 p.m., ESPN2) on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, with the winners squaring off on Memorial Day (1 p.m., ESPN2) for the national title.

The Nittany Lions’ 21-14 win over Loyola Maryland ensured there won’t be a Baltimore-area team in the final four for the first time since 2013.

