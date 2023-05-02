Inspiration after death: How Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse’s Matt Narewski keeps his brother’s memory alive

When Peter Milliman was hired in 2020 to take command of the Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse program, he brought with him a culture he had built at Cornell, including a team rule that prohibited jewelry worn during practices and games.

That policy loomed ominously for Matt Narewski. The senior faceoff specialist was worried how his new coach would react to a stainless steel necklace that features a photo of his late brother that Narewski has worn since his death in June 2010.

Advertisement

“We never had a formal conversation about it,” Narewski said. But “there was no way I was going to step on the field without wearing the necklace.”

Milliman said his regulation is flexible, and he appreciated Narewski’s stance after he related his story during a team-building exercise last year.

Advertisement

“To be able to work through that and allow that to be a strength and not a weakness just speaks a lot to the character that the young man has,” he said.

Matt Narewski is the youngest of three boys raised by Mike and Lori Narewski, who have been married since 1994. Austin was born in September 1988, Weston in January 1998 and Matt in February 2000.

From left, brothers Matt Narewski, Austin Narewski and Weston Narewski in a 2007 photo. Matt, a senior faceoff specialist at Johns Hopkins, has been inspired by Austin since his death in June 2010. (Narewski family photos / HANDOUT)

Because of the age difference, Weston and Matt clung to Austin. Matt said they woke up their brother by banging pots and pans in his bedroom or slipping ice cubes down his T-shirts.

“We were little kids that would kind of poke the bear,” he said.

Austin was also their role model. Lori Narewski said Weston and Matt followed Austin and his friends whenever they hung at the family’s house in Bloomfield, New York — even if that meant daily raids of the refrigerator and pantry.

“I think I bought food, and a day later, I was like, ‘Wait, I really did go to the grocery store, didn’t I?’” Lori Narewski recalled.

When Mike Narewski got a job in Boston, everyone moved to Wrentham, Massachusetts, in December 2007 — except for Austin, who remained behind to pursue a career as an electrician at Finger Lakes Community College. But Austin called the family almost every day and sometimes made surprise visits.

On the morning of June 24, 2010, Lori Narewski received a phone call from Austin’s friend who had heard emergency sirens shortly after her son had left for work. When the friend arrived at the scene, he learned Austin had crested a hill on his motorcycle when he collided with a pickup truck making a left turn into the driveway of a nearby home. Although Austin had been airlifted to an area hospital with multiple fractures, an emergency responder told the friend that he was in stable condition.

Advertisement

Mike and Matt Narewski immediately got into a car and began to make the six-hour drive from Wrentham. About halfway there, Lori Narewski received a call from a doctor informing her that Austin had died of internal bleeding.

“Obviously, it was very hard,” Lori Narewski said. “We all grieved in our own different ways.”

Johns Hopkins standout lacrosse players Matt Narewski, second from left, and his brother Weston Narewski, third from left, with their parents Lori and Mike Narewski. (Narewski family photos / HANDOUT)

Matt Narewski, who was 10 at the time of the accident, said he thinks he was in the throes of depression for about three years after his brother’s death. He didn’t eat much, slept a lot, and often left class (with his teacher’s permission) to walk around the school and clear his head. “I remember just hoping that I was in a dream,” he said.

Narewski — who followed Weston, also a faceoff specialist, to Johns Hopkins — credited his parents for helping him gain perspective on the family’s loss.

“One of the things that really stuck with me that my mom and dad would always say was that Austin would want us to be happy,” he said. “We could grieve this moment, but Austin would want us to be happy.”

That wisdom has helped Narewski, who admitted he can be a harsh critic of himself.

Advertisement

“If I’m in a bad mood or I have a bad practice or I failed a test and I kind of get hard on myself, that’s when I think of Austin the most and keep reminding myself of how positive Austin was and the outlook on life that he had,” he said.

Offseason knee surgery sidelined Narewski for the Blue Jays’ first seven games and he is still finding his rhythm after winning 46.8% (37 of 79) of his faceoffs and picking up 18 ground balls in eight games. But Milliman said even if Narewski wasn’t healthy enough to play, his presence alone would be a boost for Johns Hopkins (11-4), which captured a share of the Big Ten’s regular-season championship and is the tournament’s No. 2 seed.

“He is driven like very few people I’ve met,” said Milliman, whose team will face No. 3 seed Maryland (9-4) in a Big Ten Tournament semifinal Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at Homewood Field in Baltimore. “When the guys see him doing things in practice and see him still competing and fighting for his teammates on game day, I think that appreciation and respect for Matt has only grown.”

Since Austin’s death, the Narewski family has coordinated a scholarship fund called the Austin Narewski Electrical Trade scholarship that has given scholarships of $500 to $750 to about 50 students from Finger Lakes Technical Career Center or Eastern Monroe Career Center who want to pursue a career in the electrical, automotive or construction industry.

“I really wanted to keep his memory alive,” Lori Narewski said. “There are a lot of students out there where academics is not their strength, but the trades are, and I wanted to recognize that and maybe encourage them to carry on.”

Lori Narewski said she believes Austin would be thrilled to watch his brothers play Division I lacrosse. Matt said he hopes his mother is right.

Advertisement

“If I sit down and am really reflecting on things, it makes me proud and really happy thinking about what he would have thought because I was always chasing his approval,” he said. “I take pride knowing that he would be proud of me and be at every game.”

Big Ten Tournament semifinals

No. 7 Maryland at No. 4 Johns Hopkins

Thursday, 3:30 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network