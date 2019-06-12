Seven Maryland women’s lacrosse players, several with local ties headline list of All-Americans

Three Maryland seniors in goalkeeper and 2019 Tewaaraton Award winner Megan Taylor (Glenelg), defender Julia Braig (St. Paul’s) and midfielder Jen Giles (Mount Hebron) were among the 16 players named first-team All Americans by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Wednesday evening.

The Terps were joined by Loyola Maryland sophomore attacker Livy Rosenzweig and Notre Dame sophomore midfielder Andie Aldave (McDonogh).

The Greyhounds were represented on the second team by two players in senior defender Lindsey Ehrhardt and senior midfielder Taylor VanThof. The second team also included Maryland junior attacker Kali Hartshorn, Princeton senior attacker Elizabeth George (McDonogh), Duke senior attacker Olivia Jenner (McDonogh), James Madison senior defender Caroline Sdanowich (John Carroll) and Georgetown senior midfielder Francesca Whitehurst (Roland Park)

The Terps placed junior defender Lizzie Colson (Manchester Valley), graduate student midfielder Erica Evans and senior attacker Caroline Steele (Severn) on the third team. Joining them were Towson junior defender Sami Chenoweth (Manchester Valley), Navy junior attacker Kelly Larkin and Loyola Maryland senior attacker Hannah Powers.

