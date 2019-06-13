Maryland goalie Megan Taylor named Division I women’s lacrosse Player of the Year

Two weeks after becoming the first goalkeeper to take home the Tewaaraton Award as college lacrosse’s top player, Maryland’s Megan Taylor was recognized Thursday by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association as Division I’s Player of the Year.

The Terps’ Julia Braig was named Defender of the Year.

Taylor, a Glenelg graduate, finished her senior year ranked second in the nation in both save percentage (.551) and total saves (217) and fifth in goals-against average (8.44) while sparking Maryland to its 14th NCAA championship and fifth since 2010. She was the Big Ten’s Goaltender of the Year for all four seasons, was named the NCAA tournament’s Most Outstanding Player on Sunday, and wrapped up her career ranked second in program history in total saves with 740.

Braig, a Reisterstown resident and St. Paul’s graduate, wrapped up her senior year helping Taylor anchor a defense that ranked fifth in the country at 8.1 goals allowed per game and held 15 of 23 opponents to fewer than 10 goals. She paced the Terps in caused turnovers (27) and picked up 30 ground balls. She was the Big Ten’s Defender of the Year for the second time in as many seasons.

At the Division II level, Florida Southern senior Samantha Keesey, a Bel Air graduate, was named the Defender of the Year. She set career highs in draw controls (110), caused turnovers (48) and assists (five) in her final season.

And York senior Nicole Clauter, a Bel Air resident and John Carroll graduate, was named Division III’s Defender of the Year. The two-time Capital Athletic Conference’s Player of the Year amassed 116 draw controls, 55 ground balls and 28 caused turnovers this past season.

