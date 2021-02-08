Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins women’s lacrosse opener postponed because of COVID-19 concerns

Sunday’s women’s lacrosse season opener between No. 8 Maryland and Johns Hopkins at Homewood Field in Baltimore has been put on hold after some individuals within the Blue Jays program tested positive for the coronavirus.
A new date for the game has not yet been determined. The Terps will now begin their season on Feb. 21 at Penn State. Johns Hopkins has not released a schedule for the upcoming season.
This spring, to limit potential exposure to the coronavirus, schools have cut back on midweek games and restricted scheduling games against nonconference opponents, forcing men’s and women’s teams to drop an average of three to four games. The Big Ten, which includes Johns Hopkins and Maryland, has taken the additional step of confining its members to conference-only games.
Other changes employed by some schools include masks during practice, shifts of fifteen minutes in the locker room and no more postgame buffets with family members and friends.
On Friday, Maryland coach Cathy Reese emphasized that the players and coaches must be flexible during the current pandemic.
“I even said today, ‘This is what we’re looking at. This is our schedule as of today. … We could be re-routed. There will be challenges and obstacles because that’s just life right now,’” she said. “I think we’re learning to roll with it, and I’m just really impressed with how resilient and tough these kids are and how they’re handling everything has definitely made it easy on us. But I know it’s hard. It’s hard on everybody right now.”