‘He’s here’: After sudden death of his father, Stevenson goalie Marc Poust stays connected to his biggest fan

“He’s a silent leader, and he’s always been there for us, but I think when his father passed, you just saw how everything meant just a little more to him,” Cantabene said. “He was a little bit more dialed in, and whatever the reason was for that, I think he understood that everybody here just rallied around him, and he didn’t want it to end. So when that happened, his game really picked up, and he was playing not only for his teammates, but also his family and his father. His play over that period of time, I’ve never seen a goalie play as well as he had, and it was a huge difference in how successful we were.”