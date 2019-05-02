Loyola Maryland powers its way to Patriot League women's lacrosse championship game

Loyola Maryland advanced to its sixth straight Patriot League women’s lacrosse championship game after shaking off fifth-seeded Colgate early and quelling them, 20-12, in the semifinals Thursday.

The top-seeded and host Greyhounds (14-4, 10-0) will host the winner of Thursday night’s other semifinal between second-seeded Navy and fourth-seeded Army West Point at Ridley Athletic Complex on Saturday at noon.

Loyola has hosted the title game every year since joining the league in 2014. But just because it’s the sixth time doesn’t mean it feels any less sweet to Greyhounds coach Jen Adams.

“Every year is different, every team is different and that was an extremely tough Colgate side,” she said. “To get a win under our belt, have the opportunity to move on — you’re only guaranteed one game, and that’s the game we just had.”

Senior attacker Hannah Powers supercharged the Greyhounds with a career-high eight goals, as well as an assist. Powers broke the record for most single-game goals in Patriot League tournament play, surpassing former Loyola teammate Frankie Kamely as well as Kathy Young and Aimee Gennaro of Navy.

It’s the first time the Greyhounds had an eight-goal-scorer in a game since the 2015 NCAA tournament.

“She’s got a lot left on her table she wants to accomplish here,” Adams said. “That’s Hannah Powers playing Hannah Powers lacrosse. She put on a display today, but it’s what we see every day at practice. She really stepped up the plate.”

Powers finished two points shy of tying the single-game tournament record for most points (11).

Before the hosts raced away, Colgate (8-10, 5-5) seeped into every crack in Loyola’s form, scoring its first two goals off Greyhound turnovers. Loyola finished with 17.

“We threw the ball away, were a little sloppy in parts,” Adams said. “You could say it’s coming in and out, the lightning delays, but I think our girls were so hyped to play. We almost need to channel that energy, hone it in and made sure we’re not getting too ahead of ourselves.”

But after Livy Rosenzweig (four goals, team-high four assists) knotted the score for the Raiders, the Greyhounds embarked on a nine-goal run. Colgate stopped them with only six minutes left in the first half as midfielder Noelle Patterson broke past Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Year Kady Glynn (seven saves).

During the run, Powers collected her hat trick while Archbishop Spalding graduate Emily Cooper (four goals) netted her third goal just after Colgate disrupted the streak.

At halftime, the prospect of a close game rolled away with the thunderstorm clouds that delayed the start of the game for nearly an hour. Loyola led the Raiders 12-5.

Before exiting the tournament, Colgate made a stake at a rally, threading together seven goals in the second half, led by Danielle Van Calcar, who scored three.

Loyola turns its focus to self-care before Saturday’s contest, especially if it sees Navy again. The No. 2 Midshipmen upset the Greyhounds in 2017 and 2018.

“We just have to go 100 percent,” Powers said. “Everybody’s gonna be playing their best now that we’re in May. We just have to take care of our bodies now, use the extra time to rest, get treatment, just be ready for whoever we play.”

