No. 7 Loyola Maryland women’s lacrosse holds off No. 10 Princeton, 16-15, to stay perfect

The Loyola Maryland women’s lacrosse team refused to blink.

In a matchup of pair of top 10 unbeatens, the No. 7 Greyhounds used an overpowering third quarter and then barely held off No. 10 Princeton for a 16-15 win Wednesday night at Ridley Athletic Complex.

Freshman attacker Georgia Latch racked up game highs in both assists (three) and points (six) to lift Loyola to an unblemished 8-0 record. The program is off to its first 8-0 start since the 2011 squad opened that season with a 12-0 mark.

Senior attacker Kyla Sears scored a game-high four goals, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Tigers (6-1) from absorbing their first setback of the season. They had been seeking their first 7-0 start since the 2008 team won its first 10 games.

Nursing a 10-9 lead at halftime, the Greyhounds opened the third quarter with four unanswered goals in a span of 4:50. Latch began the run with a free-position goal with 12:57 left in the period.

After Sears was flagged for a delay of game penalty at the 12:40 mark, sophomore attacker Sydni Black converted the player-up chance with a rocket from the high slot with 12:00 remaining.

Freshman midfielder Chase Boyle figured in Loyola’s next two goals. She scored off a feed from Latch at the 10:07 mark and then centered the ball to Black for her second goal of the game to give the Greyhounds a 14-9 advantage with 8:07 left.

But Princeton did not go away quietly, responding with its own 4-0 spurt. Sophomore attacker Grace Tauckus scored at the 5:33 mark, and junior attacker Kate Mulham scored with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter.

The Tigers scored twice in a 2:12 span of the final frame. Freshman midfielder Nina Montes fed freshman midfielder Sophie Whiteway for a goal at the 10:48 mark, and freshman midfielder Mackenzie Blake converted a pass from Tauckus with 8:36 left.

Princeton’s two goals in the fourth quarter occurred after the defense successfully killed off a penalty situation in which the Tigers were down three players for 46 seconds, two players for one minute, and one player for 14 seconds.

Princeton did not waste much time finding the net at the beginning of the game. Freshman midfielder Sophie Whiteway corralled the game’s opening draw and fed sophomore midfielder Kari Buonanno in the slot for the goal just 13 seconds into the first quarter.

But Loyola responded with four goals in a span of 2:53. The last three goals occurred off free-position chances from graduate student midfielder Sam Fiedler (Garrison Forest), Latch, and graduate student attacker Livy Rosenzweig.

The Greyhounds ended the first quarter with a 7-3 advantage buoyed by an offense that converted all seven of its shots in the period.

But if the opening frame belonged to Loyola, the Tigers owned the second quarter. Back-to-back free-position goals from senior attacker Kyla Sears kickstarted the spurt for Princeton, which ended the period with three unanswered goals over a 3:20 stretch. Sears, the team’s leader in goals (20), assists (seven) and points (27), scored all three of her goals in the frame.

No. 2 Maryland 15, Penn 11: The host Terps (8-0) used a 7-1 run in the first quarter to take control and beat the Quakers (3-5). Penn went on a 6-3 run in the fourth quarter, scoring twice in the final 35 seconds, but the rally came up short. Hannah Leubecker scored a game-high five goals and Eloise Clevenger (Marriotts Ridge) had three for Maryland, which hosts No. 15 James Madison on Saturday at noon.

Georgetown 13, No. 17 Navy 12: The host Midshipmen (7-2) scored the last five goals, but the rally came up short. Leelee Denton scored the final goal with 27 seconds left to play as the Hoyas improved to 5-4. Reagan Roelofs had a game-high four goals for Navy. Georgetown broke a 2-2 tie with a 6-4 run in the second quarter. The Mids host Lehigh on Saturday at 3 p.m.

UMBC 14, Delaware 11: Lexi Roberts (Fallston) tied her career-high with 16 saves and the visiting Retrievers (6-3) won their third straight. The Blue Hens fell to 2-7. UMBC was led by Kolby Weedon (Catonsville) with a game-high five goals and Claire Bockstie (Maryvale) with four goals and two assists. The Retrievers went on a 6-3 run in the second quarter to pull ahead. UMBC travels to No. 20 Johns Hopkins on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt 14, Towson 8: Halley Koras (Notre Dame Prep) recorded her third consecutive hat trick, but the host Tigers (2-5) fell to the Commodores (6-3). Towson led 2-1 before Vanderbilt went on 4-0 run to break away. Blair Pearre (McDonogh) had two goals for the Tigers. Bri Gross and Maddie Souza each scored three goals for the Commodores. Towson hosts Georgetown on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Baltimore Sun staff contributed to this article.