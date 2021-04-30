Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse upsets No. 6 Georgetown, 11-9

In the grand picture, the Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse team did not need a win against No. 6 Georgetown to determine its postseason fate. That will depend largely on if the Greyhounds can win the Patriot League tournament and the automatic qualifier that comes with it to ensure a berth in the NCAA tournament.
Nonetheless, a victory Thursday night was welcomed with open arms.
Loyola picked up its best win of the season after upending the visiting Hoyas, 11-9, at Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore.
The victory lifts the Greyhounds to 7-5 overall and sets the table for Tuesday’s Patriot League tournament quarterfinal against No. 12 Navy (5-2) at Ridley Athletic Complex at 5 p.m. The game will be a rematch of an April 17 tilt that the Midshipmen won, 14-12.
Trailing 6-4 at halftime, Loyola outscored Georgetown 7-3 in the second half. The Greyhounds took advantage of a three-goal spurt in a 60-second span to close the third quarter and then opened the fourth quarter with another goal to assume a 9-7 advantage with 11:38 remaining.
The Hoyas responded with back-to-back goals from graduate student attackman Jake Carraway. The Annapolis resident and St. Mary’s graduate finished with game highs in both goals (four) and points (five) and knotted the score at 9 with 4:34 left.
But 72 seconds after Carraway’s second goal, graduate student midfielder Peter Swindell collected a feed from Lindley and hammered home a shot from the left point with 3:22 remaining. Loyola then added an insurance goal when Swindell zipped the ball from the left point to senior attackman Aidan Olmstead in the right alley with 45.8 seconds left.
Lindley (three goals and one assist) and Swindell (two goals and two assists) paced the Greyhounds, who also got two goals from sophomore Adam Poitras, who started at attack in place of sophomore Evan James due to an unspecified injury.
Senior goalkeeper Sam Shafer made a game-high 13 saves, and senior defenseman Matt Hughes shut out freshman attackman TJ Haley in the final three quarters after the Shady Side resident finished the opening frame with four assists.
In addition to Carraway and Haley, Georgetown (10-2) — which lost for the first time in seven games — got three goals from sophomore midfielder Graham Bundy Jr. in the first half and 12 stops from senior goalie Owen McElroy.
Loyola opened the scoring with freshman short-stick defensive midfielder Seth Higgins (St. Paul’s) feeding Poitras moving up the right alley for a quick turnaround goal with 11:19 left in the first quarter.
The two sides then went back-and-forth with two-goal bursts. First, Georgetown got goals from junior attackman Dylan Watson and Bundy just 75 seconds apart.
Then the Greyhounds answered with tallies from Swindell and junior midfielder Liam Bateman (Loyola Blakefield). Finally, the Hoyas closed out the frame with goals from Bundy again and Carraway.
Georgetown opened up a three-goal advantage in the second quarter. Carraway converted a pass from sophomore short-stick defensive midfielder Will Godine with 11:59 left, and Carraway then fed Bundy for a rocket from the right point that completed his hat trick with 4:05 remaining.
Loyola finally ended the scoreless drought of 16:46 when junior midfielder Riley Seay curled the left post and scored off a question mark dodge with 2:35 left before halftime.
Patriot League quarterfinal
NO. 12 NAVY@LOYOLA MARYLAND
Tuesday, 5 p.m.
