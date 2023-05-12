Loyola Maryland women’s lacrosse starts fast, beats Fairfield, 11-6, in NCAA Tournament first round

The Fairfield women’s lacrosse program’s last appearance in the NCAA Division I Tournament ended with the Stags pushing then-No. 4 seed Syracuse to the brink before the host Orange escaped with a 12-11 victory on May 13, 2022.

Loyola Maryland ensured it would not endure a similar situation.

The No. 8 seed Greyhounds used a 7-0 run in the final 23:28 of the first half and then went into cruise control for the second half en route to an 11-6 victory in a first-round game Friday afternoon at Ridley Athletic Complex.

Loyola improved to 18-2, extended its winning streak to 13 and earned its fifth second-round berth in a row. The team will meet the winner of Friday’s second first-round game between Colonial Athletic Association champion Stony Brook (14-3) and Penn State (11-6) on Sunday at 2 p.m.

While the final margin of victory was convincing, Fairfield outscored the Greyhounds, 5-3, in the second half — an indication to Loyola coach Jen Adams that she and her staff were rightfully worried about the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champion Stags.

“We respect every opponent we go up against, but they were making it clear that they do a lot of things very well,” she said. “I know [Fairfield coach] Laura Field very well, and I think she coaches the game at an exceptional level. Their playsets, their feeding capability, their ability to iso and get to the cage, it kept us on our toes scouting this week, and it meant that we had to really cross our t’s and dot our i’s defensively.”

Sophomore midfielder Chase Boyle nearly matched the Stags’ offensive production with four goals on five shots. Graduate student midfielder Jillian Wilson, a Hampstead native and Gerstell graduate, racked up three goals, one assist, nine draw controls, one ground ball and one caused turnover; sophomore attacker Georgia Latch added one goal and two assists; and senior attacker Emily Wills chipped in three assists.

Boyle, whose second goal of the game was a beautiful behind-the-back finish courtesy of a pass from Wills, said she believes the offense won’t have a problem finding its traction Sunday.

“It happens,” she said. “We’re not going to play a perfect game, and I wish that wasn’t how the second half went. But that’s not a concern that I’m going to have going into the next game. I know we’re going to come out full force and play Hounds lacrosse. I’m not even going to think of that second half once we start playing.”

After the teams traded one goal each in the opening 5:49 of the first quarter, the Greyhounds scored the next eight goals, including four in the final 8:38 of the period. They scored three more times in the second quarter to enjoy an 8-1 advantage at halftime.

When senior attacker Libby Rowe corralled the opening draw of the third quarter and scored just 16 seconds into the frame, that marked the Stags’ first goal in a 24:27 span.

Loyola Maryland midfielder Jillian Wilson scores against Fairfield during an NCAA Tournament first-round game at Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Fairfield did score three unanswered goals in a 7:10 stretch of the fourth quarter to trim the deficit to four at 10-6 with 5:55 remaining. But Wilson’s third goal of the game off an assist from senior attacker Anna Ruby, a Westminster native and graduate, cemented the win for Loyola.

The Greyhounds leaned heavily on a defense anchored by sophomore goalkeeper Lauren Spence, who made a game-high 11 saves. And graduate student Katie Detwiler, the Patriot League Defender of the Year, limited Stags senior attacker Olivia Doody — the MAAC Offensive Player of the Year who entered the game leading the team in assists (39) and points (68) — to one assist and zero goals on just one attempt.

“It helps to have Spence bailing us out,” Adams said of her goalie, who stopped seven shots in the second half.

Spence, the Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Year who entered the game ranked second nationally in goals-against average (6.69) and third in save percentage (.534), said she didn’t mind carrying the team in the last two quarters.

“You’re always going to have some level of pressure being a goalie,” she said. “But I have confidence in my defense. I know that we can get it done. We’re a unit. So if the pressure’s on me, the pressure’s on them, and we handle it together.”

Loyola advanced despite playing without a pair of full-time starters. Senior midfielder Meg Hillman, who had amassed 31 goals and eight assists in all 19 games, suffered an unspecified injury during Thursday’s practice. She was replaced in the lineup by graduate student Daryl Coss, who picked up one ground ball.

And senior defender Logan Olmstead, who had compiled 14 caused turnovers and nine ground balls in 19 appearances, did not play because of an injury suffered with 9:22 left in the first quarter of Saturday’s 13-8 win against Army West Point in the Patriot League Tournament final. Sophomore Ellie Rinehart, who filled in for Olmstead, finished with one caused turnover and one ground ball.

Their availability for Sunday’s game is unclear.

Rowe and graduate student midfielder Ellie Grefenstette paced Fairfield (14-5) — which had won five straight MAAC Tournament crowns — with two goals each, and graduate student defender Caroline Mangan showed why she was the league’s Defensive Player of the Year as she turned in four caused turnovers, three draw controls and two ground balls.

But Field said a seven-goal deficit to the Greyhounds proved to be too great to overcome.

“I thought we played well in moments,” she said. “I think in the first half, we were a little nervous or just a little hesitant – probably more than nerves. I think when you spot a team like Loyola a quick start like that and they’re a phenomenal team, well-coached, precise and measured in their approach, it’s difficult to rebound and come out of that hole.”

NCAA Tournament second round

Penn State/Stony Brook at No. 8 seed Loyola Maryland

Sunday, 2 p.m.

Stream: ESPN+