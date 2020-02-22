Loyola finding new identity, slips past Rutgers, 11-10, in men’s lacrosse

Loyola, though, hurt itself with three turnovers in the first period and four in the second. Those miscues allowed Rutgers to stay close. The Greyhounds had a 4-1 lead midway in the second quarter but the Scarlet Knights pulled within one on back-to-back goals by attackman Kieran Mullins and Sprock. Sprock’s goal came with 6:05 left in the second quarter but Loyola rallied with three scores in the final 2:45 seconds for a four-goal lead at the half.