Digest (April 7): Mount St. Mary's women's lacrosse wins seventh straight

The Mount St. Mary's women's lacrosse team shut down visiting Robert Morris in a 14-3 win Sunday. The victory was the seventh straight for the Mountaineers, which marks the team's longest winning streak since the 2007 season. Jillian Petito made 10 saves and Jordan Butler scored four goals for Mount St. Mary’s (10-2, 2-0 Northeast Conference), which held Robert Morris (7-4, 0-2) scoreless for 44:22 after the Colonials’ goal to open the game. The Mount, which also got three goals, five draw controls, five ground balls and three caused turnovers from Emily Davis, allowed just 19 shots.

More women’s lacrosse: Kelsey Reed scored three goals to help No. 11 James Madison (10-3, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) secure an 11-7 win over Towson (2-9, 0-1). Natalie Sulmonte scored three goals for the Tigers.

Men’s college lacrosse: Casey Grieves had four goals and two assists as Washington College beat Colorado College, 15-9. Cody Pascale contributed three goals and two assists while Cooper Sloan had a goal and four assists for the Shoremen (5-6).

College baseball: Towson (4-25, 1-5 CAA) attempted a late rally but fell, 16-8, to visiting Elon (18-14, 7-2). The Tigers scored three runs in each the seventh and ninth innings, but could not make up the deficit. … Devin Rivera Ozuna allowed just three hits in six scoreless innings to help Coppin State (16-12, 9-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) secure an 8-1 win over host UMES (9-26, 3-9). Nazier McIlwain went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Eagles. … Liam Dvorak allowed just one run on seven hits through 7 1/3 innings as Holy Cross (9-24, 5-5 Patriot League) salvaged the finale of a three-game series with Navy with a 4-1 win. Second baseman Zach Biggers went 3-for-4 and scored the lone run for Navy (24-11, 11-3).

College gymnastics: Navy cruised to a 10.5-point victory at the ECAC Championship on Saturday. Coming in as the defending champions, the Midshipmen used standout turns on the pommel horse, parallel bars and high bar to distance itself from the five-team field. After the final touch at Springfield's Blake Arena, Navy was victorious with 401.15 points. Army was runner-up with 390.65.

Major League Soccer: Diego Rossi had his first career MLS hat trick to help LAFC end D.C. United's 15-game regular-season unbeaten streak with a 4-0 win Saturday. D.C. United (3-1-1) played a man down after Wayne Rooney, who came in among the MLS leaders this season in goals (four) and assists (three), was shown a straight red card in the 52nd, after video review, for a dangerous tackle on Rossi.