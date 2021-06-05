Maryland’s Jared Bernhardt, Boston College’s Charlotte North named winners of 2021 Tewaaraton Award

“It’s awesome,” Jared Bernhardt said. “It’s honestly so surreal. I just want to thank the Tewaaraton Foundation for this event this weekend. It was awesome. I really want to thank my teammates, my friends. I want to thank my family, my mom for coming to all of my games growing up and everything that she did, my brothers for dragging me to the field when I didn’t want to go. And I also want to thank my dad. He’s not here, but he put a stick in our hands. And I also want to thank [Maryland head] coach [John] Tillman, [former Terps offensive coordinator and current Holy Cross head] coach [J.L.] Reppert and [interim Maryland offensive coordinator] coach Bobby Benson for all their help. So thank you.”