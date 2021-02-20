No. 5 Loyola Maryland women’s lacrosse begins season on wrong foot in 18-6 thumping by No. 4 Syracuse

“We got outplayed, we got out-coached today,” she said. “It was an opportunity to get out on the field and kind of give the 2021 season a test run and I thought Syracuse came firing on all cylinders, and we just didn’t have the answers. I think for us, that means we’ve got some homework to do. We’ve got to hit the drawing board, and we have to turn this around very quickly because we play a tough Towson side on Wednesday. Fortunately, we can have a short-term memory here and try to rebound and bounce back. But I thought Syracuse came out ready to play, and unfortunately, it was not our day today.”