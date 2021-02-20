Ohio State spoils debut of Johns Hopkins coach Peter Milliman | STATE LACROSSE ROUNDUP

Visiting Ohio State jumped to a seven-goal lead midway through the second quarter and held off a second-half Johns Hopkins rally to secure a 14-8 Big Ten men’s lacrosse victory over the Blue Jays at Homewood Field on Saturday afternoon.
The loss spoiled the Johns Hopkins coaching debut of Peter Milliman, whose team rallied to within four several times before a pair of late Buckeye goals accounted for the final scoring.
Ohio State used a 5-0 run that turned an early 1-1 tie into a 6-1 lead early in the second quarter. A Tre Leclair unassisted goal with 8:20 left in the first quarter ignited the spree for the Buckeyes, who got goals from five different players during the run. A Grant Mitchell goal, his second of the game, with 13:21 on the second-quarter clock capped the surge.
Johns Hopkins’ Connor DeSimone had a hat trick to lead the Jays and Leclaire scored four times to pace the Buckeyes.
No. 1 Duke 19, Towson: The Blue Devils (3-0) outscored the Tigers (1-2) by 8-0 over the middle two quarters to ease to victory. Brennan O’Neill scored four goals to lead Duke.
James Avanzato led Towson with two goals and an assist and Andrew Milani (St. Paul’s) added a pair of goals.
Women
Navy 10, Mt. St. Mary’s 8: Senior attacker Ellie Lecker scored a career-high four goals as Navy edged Mount St. Mary’s. Lecker’s last goal with 6:39 remaining put the Mids ahead to stay.
Senior midfielder Marina Lazarides scored three goals for Navy (2-0), which trailed 8-7 at the 18:53 mark of the second half. Senior attacker Nicole Victory chipped in two goals.
Senior attack Jordan Butler (John Carroll) totaled two goals and an assist to lead Mount St. Mary’s, which opened the second half with a 4-0 run to erase a three-goal halftime deficit. Junior midfielder Jordan Groover and fifth-year attacker Sara Moeller scored two goals apiece for the Moutaineers, who outshot the Mids 36-24.
Groover notched unassisted tallies two minutes apart to give the visitors an 8-7 lead. Victory scored off a free position shot to tie the score with 9:10 remaining and Lecker followed with another free position to put the Mids back ahead.
Junior midfielder Gil Eby scored the clinching goal off a feed from freshman running mate Isabelle Thornburg and Navy was able to salt away the final six minutes to preserve the narrow victory.
Goalie Abbi Young stopped seven shots for Navy but was pulled at the 18:53 mark after giving up the four straight goals. Annie Maloney finished the contest and needed just one save to earn the win.