College lacrosse roundup: (April 26): Loyola Maryland wins regular-season men's Patriot League title

Kevin Lindley and Aidan Olmstead each scored three goals and No. 8 Loyola Maryland men's lacrosse clinched its fourth Patriot League regular-season title in six years on Friday, beating visiting Lafayette, 15-4, and will host the Patriot League Championships May 3-5 at Ridley Athletic Complex. The Greyhounds (11-3, 7-1) will play in the first semifinal Friday at 5 p.m., and second-seeded Lehigh will play at 8 p.m. Boston University drew the third seed and will host sixth-seeded Bucknell University in a quarterfinal game on Tuesday, May 1; No. 19 Army West Point will be the fourth seed and host Holy Cross on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

Lindley scored his 55th goal, a single-season goal scoring school record. The Leopards fell to 4-11, 0-8.

State women

No. 11 Loyola Maryland 18, Holy Cross 3: Former Terp Jen Adams got her 150th career coaching victory as the visiting Greyhounds (13-4, 9-0 Patriot) routed the Crusaders (4-12, 2-7). Loyola completed its sixth straight perfect league record. Greyhounds’ Emily Cooper (Archbishop Spalding) had four goals and Livy Rosenzweig had seven assists to set a school single-season record of 54 assists.

Mount St. Mary’s 17, Sacred Heart 6: Jordan Butler (John Carroll) had four goals in the host Mount’s 11th straight victory, a program record. Mount St. Mary’s (14-2, 6-0) claimed the Northeast Conference championship with a win over the Pioneers (2-13, 1-5).

Nation Men

Michigan 13, No. 10 Ohio State 10: Jackson Reid had a game-high five goals, but the visiting Buckeyes (8-4, 1-4 Big Ten) couldn’t overcome a four-goal deficit in the first half. Bryce Clay and Brent Noseworthy each scored three goals for the Wolverines (4-9, 1-4). Michigan’s win gave Johns Hopkins a Big Ten tournament berth. The Blue Jays will host the tournament next weekend.

No. 14 Denver 9, Marquette 8: Dean Sullivan scored the go-ahead goal with 2:10 left in the third quarter and the visiting Pioneers (9-4, 4-1 Big East) hung on to beat the Golden Eagles (6-8, 2-3). The teams played a scoreless fourth quarter. Denver won a share of its sixth straight regular-season title.

No. 15 Massachusetts 11, No. 20 Delaware 9: The host Minutemen (10-4, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association) used a 3-1 run in the fourth quarter to break an 8-8 tie and beat the Blue Hens (10-4, 3-2). Chris Connolly had a hat trick for UMass.

No. 17 Army West Point 19, New Jersey Institute of Technology 6: AJ Barretto (St. Paul’s) made eight saves in the first half and the visiting Black Knights (10-4) routed the Highlanders (2-13). Nate Jones had five goals and an assist for Army.

Nation women

No. 1 Boston College 14, No. 4 Syracuse 13: Tied with 17 seconds left, Taylor Walker scored the game-winner assisted by Dempsey Arsenault to lift the host Eagles (19-0) over the Orange (15-4) in an Atlantic Coast Conference semifinal. Walker, Arsenault and Sam Apuzzo each finished with three goals. Emily Hawrysschuk had a game-high four goals for Syracuse.

No. 14 Denver 14, Villanova 8: Quintin Hoch-Bullen and Eliza Radochonski each scored three goals to lead the Pioneers (13-2, 5-0) past the host Wildcats (10-7, 3-2). The victory secured the Big East title for Denver for the first time ever.

No. 19 Southern California 16, California 5: The Trojans (15-3, 9-1) beat the Golden Bears (7-12, 3-8) to advance to Sunday’s Pac-12 championship at Oregon.

