College lacrosse roundup (March 27): No. 2 Maryland women roll, 15-7, over No. 16 Princeton

Megan Taylor (Glenelg) made 14 saves and Jen Giles (Mount Hebron) and Kali Hartshorn scored four goals each as No. 2 Maryland beat No. 16 Princeton, 15-7, in women’s lacrosse Wednesday night. The host Terps improved to 11-0 and the Tigers fell to 5-3.

Maryland built an 8-4 lead in the first half. Elizabeth George (McDonogh) had a hat trick for Princeton. The Terps travel to Rutgers Saturday at 5 p.m. The Tigers have lost their last two and face Villanova on Tuesday.

No. 12 Navy 23, Lehigh 6: The host Mountain Hawks (4-6, 0-3 Patriot League) closed the gap to 8-5 before the Mids (8-2, 3-0) outscored them 15-1 over the final 35 minutes. Navy had 10 players combine to score a season-high 23 goals. Kelly Larkin and Andie O’Sullivan led the Mids with five goals each.

It was the first time this season that Navy scored 20 goals and the first since defeating Lehigh, 20-5, in the Patriot League Tournament last season.

"It is all about the team," Navy coach Cindy Timcal said. "We know how tough it is to come out in the middle of the week and play a tough Lehigh team.”

No. 15 Loyola Maryland 17, American 9: The visiting Greyhounds (7-3, 3-0 Patriot League) broke an early 1-1 tie with a 4-0 run and cruised past the host Eagles (6-5, 1-1). Emily Cooper (Archbishop Spalding) had a hat trick to lead Loyola and Casey Harkins had a game-high four goals for American. Jillian Wilson (Gerstell) had two goals and two assists and Kady Glynn (7-3) made 12 saves in the win for the Greyhounds.

The win was the fourth straight for Loyola, which hosts Boston U. Sunday at 1 p.m.

A four-goal Greyhound run gave Loyola a 5-1 advantage by the 19-minute mark, with Elli Kluegel scoring first, followed by Sam Fiedler (Garrison Forest) and a pair of goals by Cooper. American snapped the streak at 14:27, but a goal from Wilson and Livy Rosenzweig pushed Loyola ahead five, 7-2, at the 9:56 mark. Hannah Powers and Emily Beier then answered the Eagles' two goals to send Loyola into the halftime break with a 9-4 advantage.

UC Davis 10, UMBC 7: The host Retrievers (2-9) losing streak extended to nine games. The Aggies (7-6) used a balanced attack, scoring five goals in each half. Zoe Pekins (Hammond), Payton Van Kirk and Grayson Corbett (Wilde Lake) each scored twice for UMBC.

Frostburg St. 17, Washington & Jefferson 5

Hood 15, Alvernia 10

Notre Dame (Md.) 20, Rosemont 1

Salisbury 9, Franklin & Marshall 5

Stevenson 21, Elizabethtown 7

Washington C.10, St. Mary’s 9

No. 3 Syracuse 19, Albany 7: Nicole Levy had four goals and Julie Cross had a hat trick to lead the host Orange (11-2) past the Great Danes (5-5). Syracuse broke a 1-1 score with a 6-0 run. The Orange have won five straight and travel to No. 13 Duke Saturday at noon.

No. 4 North Carolina 19, Virginia Tech 5: Jamie Ortega had five goals and Katie Hoeg had four goals as the visiting Tar Heels (9-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat the Hokies (8-5, 1-2). The loss ended a four-game winning streak. The game was tied 2-2 before North Carolina went on a 7-1 run.

Dickinson 15, McDaniel 7

Elizabethtown 14, Frostburg State 10

Salisbury 13, Cabrini 5

Stevenson 21, Hood 5

Ursinus 10, Washington C. 7

