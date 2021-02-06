Towson bows to Virginia in men’s lacrosse opener | ROUNDUP

Towson opened its men’s lacrosse season impressively against host Virginia on Saturday, but couldn’t keep pace with the reigning NCAA champions, falling 20-11 in Charlottesville.
The Tigers jumped to a 4-2 lead but the Cavaliers closed the first half on a 9-1 run to take command.
Sophomore attackman Payton Cormier led the Cavaliers (1-0) with six goals and an assist, while freshman Connor Shellenberger and senior Charlie Bertrand both scored four times in the victory.
Senior Brody McLean and junior James Avanzato each scored three times for the Tigers, who play their home opener next Saturday against Saint Joseph’s.
Towson was playing without head coach Shawn Nadelen on the sideline. The university announced Friday afternoon that Nadelen would serve a “self-imposed,” two-game suspension after the lacrosse program self-reported a violation of an unspecified NCAA compliance policy.
Utah 12, Bellarmine 7: Jordan Hyde scored four goals and Tyler Bradbury added three goals and an assist as Utah (1-1) turned back Bellarmine (1-1) on Saturday.
Zach Johns made nine saves for the Utes and JC Higginbotham also had nine for the Knights
Landon Trout led the losers with a pair of goals.
No. 1 Duke 12, No. 7 Denver 10: The top-ranked Duke men’s lacrosse team outscored No. 7 Denver 8-2 in the second half for a thrilling comeback victory to open the 2021 season Friday. Attackmen Brennan O’Neill and Michael Sowers both had four points to pace Duke in the scoring column.
O’Neill finished the afternoon with three goals and an assist in his first collegiate game, while Sowers had a goal and three assists in his first game as a Blue Devil. The win was head coach John Danowski’s 200th as the leader of the Duke (1-0) program. Overall, nine different Blue Devils had at least one point.
Graduate student goaltender Turner Uppgren came off the bench for the final 43:23 to make 11 saves and collect the victory. Defensively, Duke held Denver (1-1) scoreless for 10 minutes in the third quarter and without a goal for the final 15 minutes, forcing six turnovers in the fourth quarter.