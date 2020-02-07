Five players to watch for the 2020 women’s college lacrosse season

Here are five players to watch during the 2020 women’s college lacrosse season:
Ally Kennedy
Stony Brook, midfielder, senior
Note: 2019 first-team All American who ranked fifth nationally in goals (84) and 14th in points (100)
Kelly Larkin
Navy, attacker, senior
Note: 2019 second-team All American who ranked third nationally in points (121) and sixth in assists (52)
Charlotte North
Boston College, attacker, junior
Note: 2019 first-team All American and Duke transfer who ranked sixth nationally in goals (82) and tied for ninth in points (105)
Jamie Ortega
North Carolina, attacker, junior
Note: 2019 first-team All American who ranked fifth nationally in points (112) and seventh in goals (81)
Livy Rosenzweig
Loyola Maryland, attacker, junior
Note: 2019 first-team All American who ranked third nationally in assists (70) and fourth in points (116)