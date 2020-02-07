xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Five players to watch for the 2020 women’s college lacrosse season

Edward Lee
By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 07, 2020 5:00 AM
Navy's Kelly Larkin tries to advance the ball as Loyola's Lindsey Ehrhardt defends at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in March 2019.
Navy's Kelly Larkin tries to advance the ball as Loyola's Lindsey Ehrhardt defends at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in March 2019. (By Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette)

Here are five players to watch during the 2020 women’s college lacrosse season:

Ally Kennedy

Advertisement

Stony Brook, midfielder, senior

Note: 2019 first-team All American who ranked fifth nationally in goals (84) and 14th in points (100)

Kelly Larkin

[More from sports] Preston: The transfer portal is changing the game in college lacrosse, too | COMMENTARY

Navy, attacker, senior

Note: 2019 second-team All American who ranked third nationally in points (121) and sixth in assists (52)

Charlotte North

Boston College, attacker, junior

Note: 2019 first-team All American and Duke transfer who ranked sixth nationally in goals (82) and tied for ninth in points (105)

[More from sports] The Gervonta Davis domestic violence story is sad and all-too-familiar | COMMENTARY

Jamie Ortega

North Carolina, attacker, junior

Note: 2019 first-team All American who ranked fifth nationally in points (112) and seventh in goals (81)

Livy Rosenzweig

Loyola Maryland, attacker, junior

Latest College Lacrosse

Note: 2019 first-team All American who ranked third nationally in assists (70) and fourth in points (116)

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement