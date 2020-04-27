Peter Milliman eager to get to work as new head coach of Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse program

Peter Milliman’s phone hasn’t stopped ringing and buzzing since early Sunday evening. And the new head coach of the Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse program still has more work to do Monday morning.
“I was on my phone consistently for a couple hours [Sunday], and I think I still have over 200 text messages I haven’t answered,” he said with a chuckle.
That’s the reaction generated by Sunday night’s news that Milliman had agreed to leave his head coaching position at Cornell for the Blue Jays.
In less than three full seasons with the Big Red as the interim head coach in 2018 and the head coach in 2019 and 2020, Milliman had amassed an overall record of 28-10 that included an 8-4 mark in the Ivy League. The offense finished 2018 and 2019 ranked fifth in scoring among all NCAA Division I schools.
The team had opened the 2020 campaign with a 5-0 record that included a victory over 2019 NCAA tournament semifinalist Penn State and had risen to No. 2 in Inside Lacrosse’s Maverik media poll before the coronavirus pandemic forced the NCAA to cancel all spring sports.
Milliman said he wasn’t seeking to leave Cornell.
“Cornell’s a great place, and I’m always going to have a love for what we did there,” he said. “It’s just that sometimes an opportunity presents itself for your family, and it just feels like the right move, and to me, this is one that I couldn’t pass up. The opportunity to be the head coach at Johns Hopkins is a special opportunity, and it’s one that I feel very strongly about that was the right fit for me."
“It’s a storied program in our sport, and its history of success goes back over 130 years,” he said when asked why he chose to move to the Blue Jays. “Having some experience with that at Cornell, it can lend itself to this opportunity as well, but it’s a challenge to lead a program of this caliber and with these expectations. I think it’s a big opportunity.”
Much like his predecessor Dave Pietramala, Milliman departed the Big Red for Johns Hopkins. Unlike Pietramala, Milliman did not play or coach for the Blue Jays. But when he arrived at Cornell before the 2014 season as an associate head coach, the director of the Big Red Leadership Institute Program at the time was Jennifer S. Baker, a Hereford High School and Naval Academy graduate who is the current athletic director at Johns Hopkins.
“Having that experience and knowing what her focus is and knowing what her contributions could be to an athletic department is certainly an exciting part of this process,” Milliman said, adding that he was contacted by the university’s search committee April 14 and interviewed with the panel at least five times.
“It is with great pride and excitement that we welcome Pete and his family to Johns Hopkins,” Baker said in a written statement distributed by the university. “Throughout the process, Pete demonstrated a passion for student-athletes and their holistic development and a vision that aligns with the goals we have established for our men’s lacrosse program. In addition, his proven record of success at the national level and a strong track record of player development made him the ideal candidate to become the next men’s lacrosse coach at Johns Hopkins.”
ESPN analyst Paul Carcaterra acknowledged that Millman’s short tenure with the Big Red might not excite the Johns Hopkins fanbase or alumni network. But he pointed out there are few candidates with extensive success as head coaches on the market.
“You’re hiring a guy that you believe in – that’s what my understanding would be,” the former All-American Syracuse midfielder said of the thought process behind the hiring. “It’s more of what you think he’s capable of, of what you’ve seen in his short stint as a head coach. You dissect it and look at some big wins in there, some Top 10 wins in there and some big Ivy League wins in there. When you peel the onion, you can see some promise.”
Milliman succeeds Pietramala, who had helmed the Blue Jays for 20 seasons but was in the final year of a four-year contract extension. The university announced April 14 that it had parted ways with Pietramala, who is the program’s all-time winningest coach with 207 victories – 49 more than the late Bob Scott.
While respectful of the legacy left behind by Pietramala – who guided Johns Hopkins to NCAA championships in 2005 and 2007 and is the only person in college lacrosse history to capture an NCAA Division I national championship as a player in 1987 and as a coach – Milliman said he intends to be himself.
“My goal is to serve Johns Hopkins University and the lacrosse program as well as I can,” he said. “Dave Pietramala is as much a part of that legacy as anybody, and everything that he’s done there is what I’m looking to continue to build on. With respect to everything he’s done there, it’s not easy to follow a legend like that, but I’m going to try to focus on the young men on this team and do as well as I can to give them a great experience.”
Milliman said he planned to hop onto a conference call with the current Blue Jays players at 8:30 a.m. before being formally introduced by Baker during a news conference at noon.
Milliman will take over a program that lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament three times since 2016 and earned spots in the postseason with identical 7-7 records in 2016 and 2017. The 2020 team ended a four-game losing skid by rallying from a four-goal deficit to edge Mount St. Mary’s in overtime on March 10.
Milliman said he understands the task ahead of him.
“I think every top program comes with expectations,” he said. “I wouldn’t consider it pressure as much as expectations. But those are the environments where you’re going to build a championship-caliber team, the kind of environments that high-level athletes and really competitive young men want to be a part of. It has a lot of scrutiny from the outside, but if you have the right people and you’re bringing the program the right way, it’s going to help build and strengthen the program that you have there.”