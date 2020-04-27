Peter Milliman eager to get to work as new head coach of Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse program

“My goal is to serve Johns Hopkins University and the lacrosse program as well as I can,” he said. “Dave Pietramala is as much a part of that legacy as anybody, and everything that he’s done there is what I’m looking to continue to build on. With respect to everything he’s done there, it’s not easy to follow a legend like that, but I’m going to try to focus on the young men on this team and do as well as I can to give them a great experience.”