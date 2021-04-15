Towson-Hofstra game a mini reunion for families on opposing sides | COLLEGE LACROSSE NOTES

“When we lived down here and I was coaching at Hopkins, there was a friends group in that Cockeysville area, and Garrett was a big part of it,” said Tierney, who has been Hofstra’s head coach since Aug. 2006. “The fortunate part back then was Ryan was bigger than Garrett. That has since changed, and Garrett has gotten his height from his family. I’m certainly upset with the outcome, but to see Garrett running around on a Division I lacrosse field and doing what he’s doing and knowing that we were part of that, that part of it is a good feeling.”