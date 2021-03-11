Sophomore Nick Dupuis providing big moments for UMBC men | COLLEGE LACROSSE NOTEBOOK

“I talked to the captains first and then pulled the team in, and it was all positive,” he said. “They were a little bit in shock, but once they started thinking about it and we began having a conversation, I think they really understood and respected the reasons as to what I was doing. The way I approached it was, I’m a senior now. Just like those guys in the senior class, I want to have as much fun as I can in the next couple of months and take full advantage of this opportunity, and I think we kind of got excited about it as a group by the end of our talk. So they took it well.”