Towson women viewing upset of No. 10 Loyola Maryland as ‘opportunity to launch’ | COLLEGE LACROSSE NOTEBOOK

On paper, the Towson women’s lacrosse team’s 13-7 victory over No. 10 Loyola Maryland on Wednesday night qualified as one of the more stunning upsets of the young 2021 season. But graduate student defender Sami Chenoweth wasn’t quite ready to join in that consensus.
“I don’t know if I view anything as an upset because it just depends on who shows up and who wants it more,” the Manchester resident and Manchester Valley graduate said Thursday afternoon.
Desire may have been at the emotional core of the Tigers’ win, but they had all the physical elements to defeat the Greyhounds for the first time since Feb. 26, 2017.
Graduate student midfielder Nikki Sliwak, a Maryland transfer, scored a career-high four goals, and junior midfielder Kerri Liucci recorded the second hat trick of her career. Sophomore goalkeeper Carly Merlo made 10 saves, and Chenoweth limited Loyola attacker Livy Rosenzweig to zero goals on four shots and two assists.
Towson coach Sonia LaMonica said she braced her players for the possibility of a Greyhounds team energized to make amends for Saturday’s season-opening 18-6 loss to then-No. 4 Syracuse.
“It was pretty obvious that we didn’t want to be on the brunt end of that Syracuse loss,” she said. “So yeah, we anticipated and expected that they were going to be really hungry for a win, that they were hungry to prove themselves.”
The win gives the Tigers their first 3-0 start since 2018, and they will seek to open the season with four straight victories for the first time since 2016. Chenoweth said the run has been a refreshing change of pace after last year when they went 2-4, including 0-3 to begin the season.
“It gives us so much confidence,” she said. “Now we know how we can play and what it’s going to take to beat these ranked opponents. If we show up and we play our game and we play good Towson lacrosse and we play as a team rather than individuals, that is what is going to help us win games and that is what is going to help us win championships.”
Added LaMonica: “I think this is a huge opportunity to launch us. I think the biggest thing is the belief that the players hold within themselves, and this is a vehicle for that. This win against such a great rival and such a great opponent when combined with being 3-0 on the season, it can do a lot for your psyche.”
Maryland women eager to rebound
Lizzie Colson admitted disappointment after the Maryland women’s lacrosse team’s 15-13 loss to then-No. 16 Penn State on Sunday. But the redshirt senior defender declined to confirm whether the program’s first regular-season loss to a Big Ten opponent since joining the conference in 2015 was a source of anger for her and her teammates.
“I think we’re excited just to get another shot at it and show people what we’re all about,” she said. “We’re looking forward. We’re not thinking too much about what happened at Penn State. We’re excited to go forward and keep excelling. Yeah, we’re using it a little bit as fuel for fire, but I think we’re more looking forward to learning from what happened at Penn State.”
The Terps (0-1), who dropped from No. 8 to No. 9 in the most recent Inside Lacrosse poll, will not have to wait very long to prove what they learned. They will welcome No. 18 Michigan (0-1) to the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex in College Park for a two-game series on Friday and Sunday.
Maryland looked like a team that had not played in 351 days. It had not played since a 16-11 victory against Hofstra on March 7. The defense surrendered three consecutive goals to fall behind, 3-1, in the first 11 minutes of the game and then four more to trail, 8-4, at halftime.
With only 11 more games on the schedule before the start of the Big Ten tournament on April 29, coach Cathy Reese acknowledged the significance of producing positive outcomes with the coronavirus pandemic lurking.
“We’re in a time when we don’t even know if all of these games on the schedule are even going to happen based on the climate and current situations at each of the universities,” she said. “ … But we need to make sure that right now we’re ready to go and we’re ready to play on Friday. That’s the game we’re looking at, that’s the game we’re preparing for.”
Honor for Higgins
On a Loyola Maryland second midfield line flanked by junior Riley Seay and graduate student Riley Cox, freshman Seth Higgins has made an impressive debut.
In two games, the Hampstead resident and St. Paul’s graduate has totaled three points on one goal and two assists, ranking fourth on the offense in points. Higgins’ one-goal, one-assist performance in Saturday’s 15-12 loss to No. 2 Virginia helped him earn the Patriot League’s Rookie of the Week award.
Charley Toomey, whose team fell from No. 11 to No. 12, said Higgins’ play has not been shocking to his teammates and coaches.
“He did things that we’ve seen him do in practice and quite honestly, things that we expect him to do,” he said. “So I’m impressed by it, I’m happy by it, but we’re not going to pat him on the back right now after a loss. He knows. He knows there’s more out there that we need to get from him, and he’s going to give us those plays. He’s going to be a hell of a Greyhound, and I’m glad he’s going to be here for four years.”
Latest College Lacrosse
Notes: Redshirt junior goalkeeper Shane Brennan tied a career high when he made 18 saves in Towson’s 11-5 victory at Mount St. Mary’s on Wednesday. He turned aside 18 shots in a 10-5 loss at UMBC on March 3. … In his debut as Navy’s starting goalie, senior Spencer Rees, a Baltimore resident and Boys’ Latin graduate, stopped a career-best 12 shots in an 8-5 win against the Mountaineers. Rees, who made his first start since middle school, had compiled eight saves in five career appearances before Saturday. … In her first game since May 26, 2019 after a torn ACL in her left knee sidelined her for the entire 2020 season, redshirt senior defender Lizzie Colson forced a career-high four caused turnovers and picked up one ground ball on Sunday.