Freshman Alex Poma contributing to UMBC men improvement in faceoffs | COLLEGE LACROSSE NOTEBOOK

“He’s a guy that I certainly know that I can reach out to and talk about recruiting, talk about life, talk about lacrosse, talk about family,” Toomey said. “He’s just one of the best guys in our game in my opinion. So when he asked me to join that staff, it was a no-brainer. Selfishly, it gives me a chance to pick his brain a little bit and hopefully become a better coach by learning some of the tricks of the trade that he’s doing.”