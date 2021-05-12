Vermont’s Tommy Burke, James Madison’s Molly Dougherty are The Baltimore Sun’s National Lacrosse Players of the Week

Men
Tommy Burke, Vermont
Palm Beach, Fla., faceoff specialist, sophomore
The Most Outstanding Player of the America East tournament was instrumental in the No. 15 Catamounts securing their first NCAA postseason berth in program history. Burke won 14 of 20 faceoffs and added six ground balls in a 10-7 win against Stony Brook in Thursday’s semifinal. He then went 23-for-29 with 16 ground balls and one goal in a 15-10 victory over Albany in Saturday’s final, helping Vermont collect its first tournament championship. In his first season as the primary specialist, Burke leads all Division I players in total faceoffs won (229) and ranks third in faceoff percentage (.720).
Women
Molly Dougherty, James Madison
Alexandria, Va., goalkeeper, redshirt junior
The Most Outstanding Performer of the Colonial Athletic Association paved the way for the No. 11 Dukes to become the first school in conference history to capture four consecutive titles. Dougherty made 13 saves in a 14-7 rout of Hofstra in Friday’s semifinal. She then stopped a season-high 16 shots in a 13-12 upset of then-No. 8 Drexel in Sunday’s final, setting a record for the most saves by a James Madison goalie in league tournament play. The 12 goals the Dragons scored were tied for a season low. Dougherty ranks seventh nationally in save percentage (.525) and eighth in goals-against average (8.44).