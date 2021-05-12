Vermont’s Tommy Burke, James Madison’s Molly Dougherty are The Baltimore Sun’s National Lacrosse Players of the Week

The Most Outstanding Player of the America East tournament was instrumental in the No. 15 Catamounts securing their first NCAA postseason berth in program history. Burke won 14 of 20 faceoffs and added six ground balls in a 10-7 win against Stony Brook in Thursday’s semifinal. He then went 23-for-29 with 16 ground balls and one goal in a 15-10 victory over Albany in Saturday’s final, helping Vermont collect its first tournament championship. In his first season as the primary specialist, Burke leads all Division I players in total faceoffs won (229) and ranks third in faceoff percentage (.720).