Loyola’s Kevin Lindley and UMass’ Caitlyn Petro are the Baltimore Sun’s National Lacrosse Players of the Week

Men
Kevin Lindley, Loyola Maryland
Darien, Conn., attackman, senior
The Patriot League first-team choice tied and then broke a nearly 40-year-old record in the No. 16 Greyhounds’ past two games. Lindley scored three times in an 11-9 upset of then-No. 6 Georgetown on April 29 to tie the program mark of 151 career goals set by Gary Hanley from 1978-81. Lindley then scored twice in the team’s 16-9 rout of No. 13 Navy in a conference tournament quarterfinal on Tuesday evening to take sole possession of the school record. His average of 2.85 goals ranks 18th in Division I and his shooting percentage of .446 ranks 16th.
Women
Caitlyn Petro, Massachusetts
Manchester, N.H., attacker, redshirt senior
In her first year as a full-time starter, the Atlantic 10 second-team selection provided a kick-start to the Minutewomen’s 18-7 rout of St. Joseph’s for the conference tournament championship Sunday. Petro finished with 16 draw controls to raise her season total to 220, eclipsing the program’s previous record of 212 set in 2017 by Hannah Murphy, who is currently an assistant coach at Massachusetts. Petro needs only five more draw controls to pass the Division I mark of 224 set in 2019 by Hailey Wagner of Marist. Petro leads the nation in draw controls per game at 13.8.