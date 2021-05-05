Loyola’s Kevin Lindley and UMass’ Caitlyn Petro are the Baltimore Sun’s National Lacrosse Players of the Week

In her first year as a full-time starter, the Atlantic 10 second-team selection provided a kick-start to the Minutewomen’s 18-7 rout of St. Joseph’s for the conference tournament championship Sunday. Petro finished with 16 draw controls to raise her season total to 220, eclipsing the program’s previous record of 212 set in 2017 by Hannah Murphy, who is currently an assistant coach at Massachusetts. Petro needs only five more draw controls to pass the Division I mark of 224 set in 2019 by Hailey Wagner of Marist. Petro leads the nation in draw controls per game at 13.8.