Navy’s Nick Franchuk and Virginia Tech’s Paige Petty are The Baltimore Sun’s National Lacrosse Players of the Week

Men
Nick Franchuk, Navy
Southport, Conn., defenseman, senior
The Patriot League’s Defensive Player of the Week proved instrumental in the No. 12 Midshipmen’s 9-4 victory over No. 11 Army West Point on Saturday. Franchuk shut out junior attackman Brendan Nichtern, the eighth-leading scorer in Division I at 5.4 points per game. It marked only the third time in 35 career games for Nichtern — who had as many turnovers (three) as shots — that he did not score a point. Franchuk was part of a defense that held the Black Knights to their lowest output since the conference tournament final in 2017 when they lost to Loyola Maryland, 13-4.
Women
Paige Petty, Virginia Tech
Bernardsville, N.J., midfielder, senior
The Hokies’ all-time leading scorer in goals played a significant role in Saturday’s 20-15 upset of then-No. 8 Virginia on Saturday. Petty found the net six times with her third goal making her the first player in school history to reach 200 in a career. With 226 points, she is two shy of overtaking Megan Will (227 points from 2012-15) as the program leader in that department. Petty, who also collected a season-high 11 draw controls and leads the team in goals this spring with 41, became on Tuesday the first player in Virginia Tech history to earn three Atlantic Coast Conference first-team honors.