Navy’s Nick Franchuk and Virginia Tech’s Paige Petty are The Baltimore Sun’s National Lacrosse Players of the Week

The Patriot League’s Defensive Player of the Week proved instrumental in the No. 12 Midshipmen’s 9-4 victory over No. 11 Army West Point on Saturday. Franchuk shut out junior attackman Brendan Nichtern, the eighth-leading scorer in Division I at 5.4 points per game. It marked only the third time in 35 career games for Nichtern — who had as many turnovers (three) as shots — that he did not score a point. Franchuk was part of a defense that held the Black Knights to their lowest output since the conference tournament final in 2017 when they lost to Loyola Maryland, 13-4.