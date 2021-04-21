Penn State’s Mac O’Keefe and Lehigh’s Sondra Dickey are The Baltimore Sun’s National Lacrosse Players of the Week

Men
Mac O’Keefe, Penn State
Syosset, N.Y., attackman, graduate student
The Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week became the NCAA’s all-time Division I leader in goals when he scored his second of the game and 213th career goal in the Nittany Lions’ 14-13 overtime win against Michigan on Friday, eclipsing the record previous set by Duke’s Justin Guterding (212 goals in 75 games from 2015-18). O’Keefe raised his career total to 217 goals in 64 games after finishing that game with six goals, including the game-winner with three seconds left in the extra session, two assists and three ground balls. O’Keefe is tied for 23rd in the country in goals per game (2.8).
Women
Sondra Dickey, Lehigh
Paoli, Pa., midfielder, graduate student
The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association’s Co-Defensive Player of the Week and the Patriot League’s Midfielder of the Week set career highs in both caused turnovers (six) and ground balls (six) in the Mountain Hawks’ 18-5 thumping of Lafayette on Saturday. The six caused turnovers were one shy of tying the school’s single-game mark and raised her career total to 102, which is one shy of tying the record set by Julianne D’Orazio from 2014-18. In addition to compiling two goals, one assist and seven draw controls, Dickey ranks fourth in the nation in caused turnovers per game (2.8).