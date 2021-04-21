Penn State’s Mac O’Keefe and Lehigh’s Sondra Dickey are The Baltimore Sun’s National Lacrosse Players of the Week

The Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week became the NCAA’s all-time Division I leader in goals when he scored his second of the game and 213th career goal in the Nittany Lions’ 14-13 overtime win against Michigan on Friday, eclipsing the record previous set by Duke’s Justin Guterding (212 goals in 75 games from 2015-18). O’Keefe raised his career total to 217 goals in 64 games after finishing that game with six goals, including the game-winner with three seconds left in the extra session, two assists and three ground balls. O’Keefe is tied for 23rd in the country in goals per game (2.8).