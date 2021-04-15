Notre Dame’s Jack Kielty and Boston College’s Charlotte North are The Sun’s National Lacrosse Players of the Week

Men
Jack Kielty, Notre Dame
Morristown, N.J., defenseman, graduate student
The Atlantic Coast Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week played a significant role in the No. 2 Fighting Irish’s 13-8 upset of then-No. 1 Duke on Saturday. Kielty shadowed Blue Devils fifth-year senior attackman Michael Sowers and limited the NCAA Division I’s third-leading producer in points to a single point on a lone assist. Kielty did not allow Sowers, a Princeton transfer, to score a goal, marking only the second time in his career that Sowers finished a game without a goal. Notre Dame ranks second in the country in defense, surrendering only 7.4 goals per game.
Women
Charlotte North, Boston College
Dallas, Texas, attacker, senior
The Atlantic Coast Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week scored a school-record 10 goals in the No. 5 Eagles’ 21-11 romp over Virginia Tech on Saturday. North, a Duke transfer, eclipsed the previous mark shared by Sam Apuzzo on Feb. 24, 2018 and Jenn Medjid on March 28. North also totaled one assist, 13 draw controls and three caused turnovers. The 13 draw controls tied a career high and are tied for the third-most in a game. North is tied for third in the nation in goals per game (4.7) and is tied for fourth in overall goals (47).