Notre Dame’s Jack Kielty and Boston College’s Charlotte North are The Sun’s National Lacrosse Players of the Week

The Atlantic Coast Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week scored a school-record 10 goals in the No. 5 Eagles’ 21-11 romp over Virginia Tech on Saturday. North, a Duke transfer, eclipsed the previous mark shared by Sam Apuzzo on Feb. 24, 2018 and Jenn Medjid on March 28. North also totaled one assist, 13 draw controls and three caused turnovers. The 13 draw controls tied a career high and are tied for the third-most in a game. North is tied for third in the nation in goals per game (4.7) and is tied for fourth in overall goals (47).