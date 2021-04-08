xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Notre Dame’s Pat Kavanagh and North Carolina’s Jamie Ortega are The Baltimore Sun’s National Lacrosse Players of the Week

Edward Lee
By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 08, 2021 10:43 AM
Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame lacrosse
Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame lacrosse

Men

Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame

Rockville Centre, N.Y., attackman, sophomore

Advertisement

For the second time this season, the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week tied a program record for points in a game by accumulating nine on four goals and five assists in the No. 4 Fighting Irish’s 18-11 romp at then-No. 4 Syracuse on Saturday. Kavanagh shares the mark with, among others, older brother Matt, who had nine points (three goals and six assists) in a 17-7 thrashing of the Orange on April 2, 2016. The younger Kavanagh leads all NCAA Division I players in assists per game (4.3) and ranks fourth in points per game (6.1).

Jamie Ortega, North Carolina lacrosse
Jamie Ortega, North Carolina lacrosse

Women

Jamie Ortega, North Carolina

Advertisement
Advertisement

Centerreach, N.Y., attacker, senior

The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association’s National Offensive Player of the Week and the ACC’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week turned in a season-high eight points on five goals and three assists in the top-ranked Tar Heels’ 17-6 demolition of then-No. 2 Syracuse on Saturday. Ortega, who also collected two ground balls and one caused turnover, had four goals and one assist to help North Carolina turn a 4-1 deficit in the first half into 10-4 advantage at halftime. She ranks fifth in the nation in points per game at 5.9 and eighth in goals per game at 4.4.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement