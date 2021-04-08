Notre Dame’s Pat Kavanagh and North Carolina’s Jamie Ortega are The Baltimore Sun’s National Lacrosse Players of the Week

The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association’s National Offensive Player of the Week and the ACC’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week turned in a season-high eight points on five goals and three assists in the top-ranked Tar Heels’ 17-6 demolition of then-No. 2 Syracuse on Saturday. Ortega, who also collected two ground balls and one caused turnover, had four goals and one assist to help North Carolina turn a 4-1 deficit in the first half into 10-4 advantage at halftime. She ranks fifth in the nation in points per game at 5.9 and eighth in goals per game at 4.4.