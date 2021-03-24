xml:space="preserve">
National Players of the Week for March 26, 2021

Edward Lee
By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 24, 2021 11:45 AM

Men

Ryan Lanchbury, Richmond

Burlington, Ontario, Canada, attackman, senior

Ryan Lanchbury, Richmond men's lacrosse - Original Credit: Scott Brown/Richmond Athletics
Ryan Lanchbury, Richmond men's lacrosse - Original Credit: Scott Brown/Richmond Athletics (Richmond Athletics / HANDOUT)

The Southern Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week amassed 12 points on three goals and nine assists in Saturday’s 17-5 thumping of Bellarmine. Lanchbury set program and league records for assists, smashing the previous mark of seven established by Jacksonville’s Brendan McKenna in 2017. Five of those assists helped sophomore attackman Richie Connell score a school-record seven goals. Lanchbury also set program and conference records in points, eclipsing the previous mark of 11 established by Jacksonville’s Tom Moore in 2105. The nine assists and 12 points are the most by a Division I player this season.

Izzy Scane, Northwestern lacrosse, national player of week - Original Credit:
Izzy Scane, Northwestern lacrosse, national player of week - Original Credit: (HANDOUT)

Women

Izzy Scane, Northwestern

Clarkston, Michigan, attacker, junior

The Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week racked up 18 points on 16 goals and two assists in trouncings of 22-10 and 21-7 against Rutgers last weekend. Scane, who also compiled with three ground balls and three caused turnovers, scored 10 goals on Friday to set the program’s single-game record. She eclipsed the previous mark of nine initially established by Kathleen Kochmansky in 1982 and matched four times — most recently by Selena Lasota on March 14, 2019. She leads her Division I peers in total goals (43) and goals per game (6.1).

