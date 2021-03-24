National Players of the Week for March 26, 2021

The Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week racked up 18 points on 16 goals and two assists in trouncings of 22-10 and 21-7 against Rutgers last weekend. Scane, who also compiled with three ground balls and three caused turnovers, scored 10 goals on Friday to set the program’s single-game record. She eclipsed the previous mark of nine initially established by Kathleen Kochmansky in 1982 and matched four times — most recently by Selena Lasota on March 14, 2019. She leads her Division I peers in total goals (43) and goals per game (6.1).