National Lacrosse Players of the Week: Maryland's Jared Bernhardt and Jacksonville's Molly Brock

Men
Jared Bernhardt, Maryland
Longwood, Fla., attackman, senior
The Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week powered the No. 3 Terps to a convincing 19-12 victory over then-No. 4 Rutgers on Saturday. Bernhardt amassed game highs in goals (six) and points (seven). Those six goals moved him to 147, just two shy of tying Matt Hahn for third place and eight away from tying Matt Rambo’s record. With seven points, Bernhardt has 215 for his career, overtaking Frank Urso (208) and Ray Altman (214) to rank fourth in program history. He is tied for seventh in NCAA Division I in points per game at 6.0.
Women
Molly Brock, Jacksonville
Rockville, midfielder, junior
The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Association’s Defensive Player of the Week was crucial in the Dolphins’ 12-11 win against then-No. 6 Florida on Saturday — the program’s first victory over the Gators in 10 meetings. Brock scored two goals, scooped up five ground balls, and won 13 draw controls. The 13 draw controls not only marked a career high, but they tied the school’s single-game record set by Rachel Hannon in a 22-6 rout of Presbyterian on April 28, 2012. Brock leads Jacksonville in draw controls (25) and ranks second in ground balls (eight).