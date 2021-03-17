National Lacrosse Players of the Week: Maryland's Jared Bernhardt and Jacksonville's Molly Brock

The Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week powered the No. 3 Terps to a convincing 19-12 victory over then-No. 4 Rutgers on Saturday. Bernhardt amassed game highs in goals (six) and points (seven). Those six goals moved him to 147, just two shy of tying Matt Hahn for third place and eight away from tying Matt Rambo’s record. With seven points, Bernhardt has 215 for his career, overtaking Frank Urso (208) and Ray Altman (214) to rank fourth in program history. He is tied for seventh in NCAA Division I in points per game at 6.0.