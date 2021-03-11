National Lacrosse Players of the Week: Lehigh’s James Spence and Elon’s Paulina DiFatta

In the Phoenix’s 6-5 stunning win against then-No. 12 James Madison on Saturday, the Colonial Athletic Association’s Defensive Player of the Week shut out the Dukes through the first 24 minutes of the game and finished with eight saves. DiFatta, who is tied for ninth in the country in goals-against average (7.00), enjoyed the most stops in a single game since she had 10 against James Madison in a 16-5 setback in a CAA tournament semifinal on May 3, 2019. DiFatta’s display propelled Elon to its first victory over the Dukes in eight career meetings and its fifth all-time win against ranked opponents.