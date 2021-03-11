National Lacrosse Players of the Week: Lehigh’s James Spence and Elon’s Paulina DiFatta

Men
James Spence, Lehigh
Springfield, Pa., goalkeeper, senior
The Patriot League’s Goalie of the Week was instrumental in propelling the then-No. 13 Mountain Hawks to Saturday’s 10-6 upset of then-No. 10 Loyola Maryland. Spence tied a career high with 17 saves, turning aside 16 shots in the final three quarters. He ranks second in the nation in save percentage (. 688) and seventh in goals-against average (6.11). The six goals scored by the Greyhounds matched their lowest output since a loss against Duke on March 12, 2016. The victory was Lehigh’s first over Loyola in 17 all-time meetings and the program’s first against a Top 10 opponent since April 2013 when that squad upended No. 9 Bucknell.
Women
Paulina DiFatta, Elon
Dix Hills, N.Y., goalkeeper, redshirt senior
In the Phoenix’s 6-5 stunning win against then-No. 12 James Madison on Saturday, the Colonial Athletic Association’s Defensive Player of the Week shut out the Dukes through the first 24 minutes of the game and finished with eight saves. DiFatta, who is tied for ninth in the country in goals-against average (7.00), enjoyed the most stops in a single game since she had 10 against James Madison in a 16-5 setback in a CAA tournament semifinal on May 3, 2019. DiFatta’s display propelled Elon to its first victory over the Dukes in eight career meetings and its fifth all-time win against ranked opponents.