National Lacrosse Players of the Week for March 5, 2021: Georgetown’s Jake Carraway and Syracuse’s Asa Goldstock

The Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Week turned back 11 shots, picked up two ground balls and caused one turnover to fuel the No. 2 Orange’s 16-6 demolition of then-No. 5 Stony Brook on Saturday. The win marked Syracuse’s second straight victory over a top-five opponent. Goldstock made four of her saves on free-position chances and helped anchor a defense that did not surrender a goal in the first 15:20 of the second half. Goldstock ranks second in program history in career saves with 524, trailing only Liz Hogan’s 660 stops from 2008 to 2011.