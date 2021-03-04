xml:space="preserve">
National Lacrosse Players of the Week for March 5, 2021: Georgetown’s Jake Carraway and Syracuse’s Asa Goldstock

Edward Lee
By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 04, 2021 7:00 AM

MEN

Jake Carraway, Georgetown

Annapolis, attackman, graduate student

The St. Mary’s graduate eclipsed a pair of school records in a span of four days for the No. 4 Hoyas. Carraway broke Daniel Bucaro’s career goals record of 153 set in 2019 with three tallies in Saturday’s 19-1 pummeling of St. John’s. He then overtook Greg McCavera’s all-time points mark of 236 established in 1999 with seven points on five goals and two assists in Tuesday’s 17-5 thrashing of Mount St. Mary’s. Carraway has amassed 160 goals and 237 points. He also has 77 career assists, which ranks fifth in program history.

Georgetown's Jake Carraway makes a move against St. John's.
Georgetown's Jake Carraway makes a move against St. John's. (Rafael Suanes/Rafael Suanes/Georgetown Univ.)

WOMEN

Asa Goldstock, Syracuse

Niskayuna, N.Y., goalkeeper, graduate student

Latest College Lacrosse

The Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Week turned back 11 shots, picked up two ground balls and caused one turnover to fuel the No. 2 Orange’s 16-6 demolition of then-No. 5 Stony Brook on Saturday. The win marked Syracuse’s second straight victory over a top-five opponent. Goldstock made four of her saves on free-position chances and helped anchor a defense that did not surrender a goal in the first 15:20 of the second half. Goldstock ranks second in program history in career saves with 524, trailing only Liz Hogan’s 660 stops from 2008 to 2011.

Loyola Maryland's Hannah Powers takes a shot against Syracuse goalkeeper Asa Goldstock.
Loyola Maryland's Hannah Powers takes a shot against Syracuse goalkeeper Asa Goldstock. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun)

