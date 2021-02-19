National Lacrosse Players of the Week for Feb. 19, 2021: Hofstra’s Ryan Tierney and North Carolina’s Taylor Moreno

The Atlantic Coast Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week made 10 saves in the top-ranked Tar Heels’ 14-7 victory over No. 6 Stony Brook on Sunday. Moreno was especially instrumental in the second half. After the Seawolves opened the frame with three consecutive goals to trim a five-goal deficit to 9-7, Moreno did not surrender another goal over the final 23:28. She is tied for fifth in Division I in save percentage (. 588) and tied for seventh in goals-against average (7.0).