National Lacrosse Players of the Week for Feb. 19, 2021: Hofstra’s Ryan Tierney and North Carolina’s Taylor Moreno

MEN
Ryan Tierney, Hofstra
Massapequa, N.Y., attackman, senior
The Colonial Athletic Association’s Player of the Week racked up career highs in goals (eight) and points (11) in the Pride’s 19-18 overtime loss to St. John’s on Saturday. Tierney’s goals and points ranked as the second-highest in a single game in program history, and he became the first Hofstra player to total at least 10 points in a game since Adrian Sorichetti posted 10 points on seven goals and three assists against the Red Storm on March 20, 2012.
WOMEN
Taylor Moreno, North Carolina
Huntington, N.Y., goalkeeper, senior
The Atlantic Coast Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week made 10 saves in the top-ranked Tar Heels’ 14-7 victory over No. 6 Stony Brook on Sunday. Moreno was especially instrumental in the second half. After the Seawolves opened the frame with three consecutive goals to trim a five-goal deficit to 9-7, Moreno did not surrender another goal over the final 23:28. She is tied for fifth in Division I in save percentage (. 588) and tied for seventh in goals-against average (7.0).